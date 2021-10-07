FULTON – Mayor Deana Michaels announced “Manufacturing Month” in Fulton Friday, Oct. 1 at a gathering in the Municipal Building celebrating the city’s manufacturers to whom October will be dedicated.
“Products made in Fulton are shipped all over the world,” Michaels said to the gathered crowd. “That’s exciting and a story we need to tell. Our manufacturers hire and invest in the best employees, invest in state of the art equipment, technology and production, support local training and workforce development programs, partner with the community to make it a better place to live, work and visit. Our manufacturing partners see a future in Fulton and are helping to move us forward together. To honor and celebrate their contribution is the right thing to do.”
In collaboration with Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, local manufacturers and their employees were honored at a special kickoff event for their contribution to the local economy and community.
“It was an honor to attend the city of Fulton’s manufacturing dedication event this morning. I have always supported the belief that manufacturing is the backbone of our economy,” said Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay. “Now more than ever, we must recognize and pay tribute to the businesses and manufacturers that contribute to our local economies and surrounding communities. Their perseverance and dedication to providing high-skilled jobs to the local workforce, despite the challenges of an increasingly-competitive business climate, is commendable. As we begin to emerge from the effects of the pandemic, we must support our existing businesses and create a business-friendly climate. Their success depends on it.”
The month-long celebration will include special events honoring local manufacturers, spotlights, a social media campaign along with the roll out of a new marketing campaign. The city will also share information on the PTech and Early College program offered through CiTi and Fulton City School District and has planned a Fulton Fall Festival on Oct. 9 dedicated to showcase local manufacturers and their products.
“The city of Fulton recognizes the importance of supporting local business and manufacturing, and this month is not only about recognizing our past accomplishments, but it’s about our commitment to the future success and the future success we can achieve together” said Michaels. “We look forward to the community’s support as we celebrate manufacturing in our community and the wealth of opportunities that we see coming”
Regarding those opportunities, Michaels said after the morning’s event, “We’re currently in discussions with developers interested in the area, and when the time is right, we’ll be announcing.”
For more information visit the city website at www.fultonny.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.