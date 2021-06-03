OGDENSBURG — Friday will be the last day of business for Maple City Auto, an Ogdensburg auto repair shop that has been open for 31 years.
Owner Michael Sarkin confirmed Thursday that he will be closing his auto repair shop and car dealership and will be looking for a buyer for the property at 3 Fine St. It’s listed by Meyers Real Estate LLC.
The business currently has four employees. It typically has eight but Mr. Sarkin said he had trouble finding people to work.
“I just want to thank my customers. I couldn’t have done it without them,” Mr. Sarkin said.
