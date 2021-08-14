OGDENSBURG — An auto repair shop that closed its doors in June in the city will be reopening under new management later this month.
Maple City Auto Sales & Service closed June 3 after 31 years of business when its owner, Micheal Sarkin, decided to call it a career and retire.
The auto repair shop, which has six bays, offices and a waiting area, was then placed on the market with Meyers Real Estate LLC. It didn’t last very long before business partners and co-owners, Nick Montroy and brothers, Garrett and Dakota Sharp, purchased the property and decided to open it back up strictly as an auto repair shop.
Its name will be Maple City Auto, LLC and its first official day will be Monday, Aug. 30.
“We will schedule appointments and do walk-ins if the schedule allows,” said Mr. Montroy, who is also the owner of Montroy Contracting LLC, Heuvelton.
The business partners saw a need for this kind of business in the area, according to Mr. Montroy.
“We saw that there was a demand in the area, a lot of people are closing service departments so it is harder for people to get their vehicles fixed,” said Mr. Montroy.
Dakota Sharp, who was a shop foreman in Rochester for nine years, will take care of the day-to-day operation of the shop. He was looking to move back home to the Canton area when this opportunity came about.
“This just happened to come up for sale. It worked out nicely for all of us,” said Dakota Sharp adding, “Our goal is for this shop to be a good, honest place to go to. We’re going to try and keep everyone happy and create a few more jobs in the neighborhood.”
Garrett Sharp agrees, adding that they will strive to make Maple City Auto LLC a “reliable and good place to come to.”
“We want this to be ‘the’ place for Ogdensburg and the surrounding area. We hope that people will say it’s a great place to come and get their repair work done,” said Garrett Sharp.
Maple City Auto, LLC will start with two employees. Mr. Montroy said that the goal would be to eventually have between five and six employees and “increase as demand increases.”
The new shop will keep the original Maple City Auto Sales & Service number of 315-393-6148.
