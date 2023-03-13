Spring means maple syrup season throughout New York state and during the next two weekends the public will have the opportunity to see first hand how sap becomes the maple syrup we use to top pancakes and French toast as well as the many other products produced.

From the traditional gathering of sap using horse-drawn sleighs to modern vacuum systems, there are a variety of methods used at area sugarhouses.

