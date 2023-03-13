Spring means maple syrup season throughout New York state and during the next two weekends the public will have the opportunity to see first hand how sap becomes the maple syrup we use to top pancakes and French toast as well as the many other products produced.
From the traditional gathering of sap using horse-drawn sleighs to modern vacuum systems, there are a variety of methods used at area sugarhouses.
The sugar shanties are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday and March 25 and 26. Admission is free.
In addition, the International Maple Museum Centre, 9756 State Route 812, Croghan, will hold a pancake breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. each of the four days. On the menu are pancakes with pure New York State maple syrup, sausage, applesauce, orange juice, maple coffee, tea, coffee and milk. Cost for the breakfast is $12 for adults, $7 for meals for children age 5-12 and children younger than 5 eat for free. During the breakfast hours, visitors are invited to tour the museum.
“It’s a very good breakfast,” said Jane Yancey, museum spokesperson. “Maple is an important part of Lewis County and about 45 years ago, people got together to create the museum which now covers the entire maple industry from Canada, Michigan, New England, Vermont. It is the hub of what people think of the maple industry.”
Maple producers are unsure as to how the season will pan out.
Mrs. Yancey of Yancey’s Sugarbush, Croghan, said they have been tapping trees but have not made any produce as of yet.
“Due to our elevation, we start a little later,” she said. “We’ve found the early run is not as sweet so we don’t get excited about the early stuff. A big part of sugaring is knowing when to start and when it’s done. It depends on the weather and it changes year to year.”
The veteran syrup producer said the formula for a good season is warm days and cold nights.
“We’ve had an unusual winter so we don’t know what to expect,” Mrs. Yancey said. “You need cold nights to have the sap go up into the tree, then warm days for it to go down into the bucket. We’re always learning more scientifically about what’s going on in the trees. Extreme temperatures are not good — it’s good to have temperatures between 25-38 (degrees) for two or three weeks. What it boils down to is warm day and cold nights.”
Mara Snyder of Snyder’s Sugar Shack said the season has had a slow start but hoped March and April makes up for that.
Carl Pierce, owner of Pierce’s Sugar Spigot, said he has made some syrup.
“We did some in February then it froze up,” he said.
Widrick Maple LLC is a very modern system with a vacuum collection monitored and controlled via the internet or cellphone.
“The season’s not been terrible,” owner Phil Widrick said. “We’ve made some small batches — about one-third of the crop.”
As for the season overall, he said, “I’ll tell you May 1.”
Shawn Masey of Massey Ranch, said product began earlier than average and he has about a fifth of his crop in.
“We had a little sap,” he said. “March is the prime time. It’s not been warm enough. We need 40 degrees and full sun. I’m afraid winter is going to turn into summer with no spring. Mother Nature can change at a moment’s notice.”
In St. Lawrence County, visitors can see how maple sugaring was done in the 18th century. History reenactors at Fort De La Présentation, Van Rensselaer Point, 22 Albany Ave., Ogdensburg, will demonstrate the process from noon to 3 p.m. March 18, weather permitting with a rain date of April 1. Visit www.fort1749.org for more information.
There will also be a Sugaring Off Party At TAUNY, 2 to 3:30 p.m. March 25. The public is invited to the Traditional Arts in Upstate New York Center, 53 Main St. Canton, for a musical celebration of maple sugaring season. The free interactive concert will be presented by The Madstop Fiddlers of Potsdam, a multigenerational group of fiddlers, under the direction of their teacher, Gretchen Koehler. The educational event will include instruction on how to play spoons, stories of French Canadian “sugaring off” parties, and demonstrations of Ottawa Valley “step dance” moves. This event is free, but donations will be accepted.
For more information about Maple Weekend, visit https://mapleweekend.nysmaple.com/what-is-maple-weekend/.
LEWIS COUNTY
■ Pierce’s Sugar Spigot, 11603 Route 812, Croghan. Both weekends. Family owned and operated for three generations with more than 45 years of experience making syrup. See how boiling raw sap from maple trees becomes sweet maple syrup. Guided tours of the facility, woods and vacuum system available. Visitors will be able to enter a drawing for a basket of maple products. Samples of maple cotton candy, maple butter, maple cream and maple cakes will be available.
■ Sterling Valley Maple, 9610 Croghan Reservoir Road, Croghan. Both weekends. Three generations making quality maple products. Offering interactive tours and samples of their maple products which include maple cream, maple sugar, maple sugar cakes and infused syrup with cinnamon, vanilla, orange and coffee flavors.
■ Yancey’s Sugarbush, 7981 Long Pond Road, Croghan. Both weekends. Draft-horse maple production and old-fashioned family fun since 1844. Traditional methods of making syrup are still being used, with horses pulling the sleighs or wagons to collect the sap. Two large wood-fired evaporators boil the sap into syrup that is packaged fresh. Maple cream, maple sugarcakes and maple granulated sugar are also available. Family members will be on hand to discuss the maple production techniques used. People are welcome to come enjoy the boiling shed and woods. Visitors are welcome throughout the spring maple season.
■ Snyder’s Sugar Shack, 9640 Number Three Road, Copenhagen. Both weekends. In business for five years, Michael and Mara Snyder utilize modern technology with tubing and an oil-fired evaporator. Weather permitting there will be live demonstrations of making maple syrup. Free samples of maple soft ice cream will be offered.
Editor’s note: Moser’s Maple and Swiss’er Sweet Maple are not participating this year as was previously published.
JEFFERSON COUNTY
■ Massey Ranch, 20605 Combs Road, Watertown. Both weekends. Live demonstrations on maple candy, maple cotton candy, maple taffy and maple cream. Free hayrides. Learn step by step how maple syrup is made from the tree to the table. Learn the difference between tubing and buckets. Great free fun for the whole family! We carry a complete line of maple products. Try our newest product, Maple Bourbon Barrel-aged syrup.
■ Widrick Maple LLC, 21295 Staplin Road, Black River, open Saturdays only during the Maple Weekends. Samples of soft maple ice cream, maple popcorn and maple cream will be available. Tour will be given of the modern operation using a monitored vacuum system
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY
■ fineNmaple Products, 529 Austin Ridge Road Norwood, Both weekends, pancake breakfast $8 children meals for ages 4-11, $12 adult meals 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
■ Adirondack Fragrance Farm, 1551 State Highway 72, Potsdam, March 18 and 25. Factory tours featuring wildcraft maple candles, body milk and drink mixes.
■ Sweeter Creations, 3345 State Highway 345, Waddington. Both weekends pancake breakfast $10.
