Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 37F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 37F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.