New York State maple syrup — the all-natural, golden brown sweet that goes with everything from pancakes to popcorn — will be celebrated during Maple Weekends, March 18 to 19 and 25 to 26.

“The best news of all is that the quality of New York state maple syrup is the finest in its history, and among the greatest in the world,” said Michele E. Ledoux, executive director of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Lewis County. “Our techniques for making maple syrup today are both time-tested by tradition and enhanced by modern technology.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.