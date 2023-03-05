New York State maple syrup — the all-natural, golden brown sweet that goes with everything from pancakes to popcorn — will be celebrated during Maple Weekends, March 18 to 19 and 25 to 26.
“The best news of all is that the quality of New York state maple syrup is the finest in its history, and among the greatest in the world,” said Michele E. Ledoux, executive director of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Lewis County. “Our techniques for making maple syrup today are both time-tested by tradition and enhanced by modern technology.”
On Maple Weekend, visitors can see all aspects of maple making, from the tapping of the trees to sap collecting to the boiling of the sap into syrup. Some producers will demonstrate the making of maple syrup into other products including maple cream, maple cotton candy and maple sugar. Sampling will be available at most sugar houses.
“Maple Weekend provides an easy and enjoyable, free family-oriented opportunity to see how New York maple producers make some of the world’s finest syrup and related products,” Mrs. Ledoux said.
Techniques of maple production vary from producer to producer. Visiting several of the participating sugaring houses offers a look at different kinds of facilities. In addition, many of the producers will have a variety of additional activities including horse and wagon rides and children’s activities.
“New York State maple syrup has established its reputation as some of highest quality in the world,” Mrs. Ledoux said. “New York Maple producers continually strive to do a better job of telling people about the process from tree to table and that is what Maple Weekend is all about.”
Maple syrup producers across the north country will hold open houses with syrup making demonstrations and products for sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both weekends.
Sites in Lewis County include Moser’s Maple, Snyder’s Sugar Shack, Pierce’s Sugar Spigot, Swiss’er Sweet Maple, Yancey Sugarbush and Sterling Valley Maple. Tour the International Maple Museum Centre and enjoy a hearty pancake breakfast being offered on all four days of the Maple Weekend starting at 7 a.m. and going to 11 a.m. each Saturday and Sunday.
In St. Lawrence County, visit Sweeter Creations Sugar House, Finen Maple Products, Southville Maples, Brick Chapel Maple, Shamrock Maple Products, Orebed Sugar Shack and more. In Jefferson County, visit Massey Ranch and Widrick Maple. In Oneida County, stop in at Tibbitts Maple and Shaw’s Maple Products. Oswego County has a sugar house participating outside of Mexico, Yardley Maple.
This event is free to the public. For a list of participating maple producers and directions to their sugarhouses go online at www.mapleweekend.com or for more information contact Cornell Cooperative Extension Lewis County at 315-376-5270 or look online at www.ccelewis.org.
