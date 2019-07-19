CLAYTON — A downtown storefront that once sold apparel now houses two new enterprises: a market with fresh meals and imported goods and an organic juice bar.
The family owners of Di Prinzio’s Kitchen, 428 Riverside Drive, opened Di Prinzio’s Market and the Rooted juice bar last week. They also celebrated their grand opening on July 17. Both year-round businesses occupy a space in the Clayton Yacht House that Freighters previously used, although the retailer still operates out of its other storefront.
Shawn Di Prinzio said she and her husband, Christopher, had managed a market alongside their catering business for about four years until opening their restaurant in November of 2017, and she wanted to bring it back. Cheyenne Cupp, Mrs. Di Prinzio’s daughter, said she wanted to open the juice bar because consuming organic, cold-pressed juices “completely transformed my entire life and system,” and she wanted to share the health benefits she received with others.
“The market was always my true love because it’s a need — it fills a need in this town; and the juice bar is a huge need,” Mrs. Di Prinzio said, adding that customer traffic during initial days of operation has “been through the moon.”
Customers entering the storefront can walk to the market on the right and order from a variety of fresh Italian paninis including a ham and cheese, a meatball hoagie, or a Tuscan turkey made with imported meats and local and regional ingredients.
The market also features an olive bar, an assortment of pre-made Italian dishes including lasagna and chicken parmesan and variety of homemade desserts including scones and muffins. Customers can also buy packaged imported meats, cheeses from New York, charcuterie boards made at the market, Italian oils and pasta, crackers, condiments and other goods.
“Everything is homemade, not prepackaged, except the grab ‘n’ go,” Mrs. Di Prinzio said.
Mrs. Cupp, who also teaches at River Yoga, and her workers at the Rooted Juice Bar on the left side of the storefront serve a variety of juice mixes. Her offerings include a cold kicker, which has grapefruit, apple, lemon, ginger, cayenne and honey; the saving grace, which includes pineapple, mint, ginger, cayenne and coconut water, and more.
The bar also features smoothies, juice concentrate elixir shots that can help boost immunity and digestion and acai berry bowls with other fruits, coconut, granola and chia seeds. Mrs. Cupp said she purchases organic fruits and vegetables for her beverages from Grindstone Farm, Pulaski, and other ingredients from across the state.
“I kind of had an awakening to a purpose and that was to nourish the community,” Mrs. Cupp said.
The market and Di Prinzio’s Kitchen share about 30 employees, while Mrs. Cupp hired two workers for the Rooted Juice Bar, who will soon be joined by a third.
The storefront needed few renovations save Mr. Di Prinzio building and installing the sandwich shop stand, bakery display and juice bar. Mrs. Cupp said the most challenging part of opening her juice bar was finding a local, organic farm for produce.
“The only challenge was time management with running the restaurant, because it’s family-run and it’s a busy season,” Mrs. Di Prinzio said.
