DEKALB JUNCTION — Tami M. French, who owns PT’s Market with her husband, David J. French, lives by her grandfather’s words.
“If you take care of your community and farmers, you will be set for life,” he always said.
The PT’s Market, named for her grandfather, Paul Thayer, is one way the French family is trying to serve the community.
The market, which opened in October, sits in the building that used to house Sweet Retreat bakery, which moved to Canton last summer.
PT’s sells subs, wings, salads, deli meats and cheeses, soda, candies, and other items, but pizza keeps the place humming. Mr. French said they sold 100 pizzas by the eighth day they were open and 200 pizzas by the 13th. Pizza number 1,000 was sold just before Christmas.
Customers can buy whole pizzas or by the slice. A wide variety of toppings are available. “We load them up,” Ms. French said.
Wings come in hot, mild, garlic, mango habanero, Carolina Gold and honey mustard.
Customers can customize their subs any way they like.
“We have one guy who just likes cheese and mayonnaise,” Ms. French said.
Local kids love the little market, Ms. French said. Its location on the east side of Route 11 means that children don’t have to cross the busy highway to visit the store.
“When the kids come in here, it makes my day,” she said.
The store is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Monday and is closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
Mr. French also works as a corrections officer and Ms. French runs the Cut N Edge hair salon. She said their four children help around the store when they are not in school.
In addition to their regular lineup, Ms. French occasionally cooks macaroni and cheese or goulash for customers.
Ms. French will update the market’s Facebook page when she has something special cooked up.
The couple tries to keep things as local as possible at the market and is looking for local produce once the growing season returns.
“The community has kept us going,” she said.
