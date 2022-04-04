SACKETS HARBOR — Growing up with two sisters and a brother in the South Jefferson area, Kelly M. Clark remembers playing store and restaurant with her siblings, having always been drawn to the idea of running a small business. A few years ago, she had the idea to bring as many locally and regionally made products as she could to one store and give people an opportunity to shop local — and the dream of Market on Main was born.
Ms. Clark had the name Market on Main in mind in 2017. She didn’t have a store, or even a particular Main Street, but knew just about every town has a Main Street with unique features, and knew she wanted to open a business on Main. Years later, the dream has become a reality. Market on Main’s opening day in the village will be Saturday, April 23, with a ribbon-cutting at 10 a.m.
Ms. Clark, an accountant, has helped small businesses and large corporations with their finances, but this is her first foray into retail. She will still work as an accountant in addition to running the market with a staff.
“With my work with small businesses as an accountant, I’ve been able to see people succeed and help them as much as I can,” Ms. Clark said. “And it’s cool to now be on the other end.”
This spring, Market on Main, 208 W. Main St., will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Later in the spring and into summer, the market will be open Wednesday through Monday.
Market on Main will carry designer home goods, gourmet pantry items, body care products, Sackets Harbor-branded merchandise and gifts. Products will be local and regional as much as possible. Each day leading up to the opening, Ms. Clark is featuring a product or company on the market’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/marketonmainsackets.
One of the features was for her brother’s company, J Eberle Woodworking, Watertown. While he normally does projects like custom furniture and cabinetry, Ms. Clark said she is proud to carry a small line of his cutting boards. Other products available at the market will be from Syracuse Salt Company, the Chocolate Pizza Company, Nostalgia Chocolates and Sarasota Olive Oil Company. Ms. Clark estimates there will be about 50 brands or types of products on display at the market.
“I personally have selected every single product,” Ms. Clark said. “Because I handpick everything that I carry, I want to be sure that what I’m carrying is something that I would want in my house, that I’d want to use, or something I’d want to give someone. When I’ve thought about what products I carry and which vendors, I also don’t want to duplicate to step on toes.”
Ms. Clark, a Sackets Harbor resident, had a discussion with the building’s previous owners last year and things took off from there. The building has been many things, including a dog grooming business and most recently a business called The Paisley Lily Boutique, which is now located at the Salmon Run Mall in Watertown. It was originally a post office.
Though it has been many years since 208 W. Main St. was used as a post office, the original safe remains. Wanting to use the safe as a conversation piece, Ms. Clark has created a display inside it with a clock and framed family photos.
“What do you keep in a safe? You keep things that are most precious to you,” she said. “I started thinking, sure, I could put something in with a price tag, or I could show people that come in what’s the most important to me. I really think time is the most important thing we have, so we have to use it well. I want to safeguard my time and I also have pictures of my family.”
Ms. Clark’s new business venture is already seeing community support, with people popping their heads into the market to say hi and let her know they’re looking forward to its opening. The “likes” continue to add up on the market’s Facebook page. Ms. Clark’s parents, Kathy and Joseph Eberle, have been great supporters. Mr. Eberle has helped build shelves and outfit some of the infrastructure.
“No one wants to see an empty storefront, especially on a main street,” Ms. Clark said. “Other businesses have been great, saying, ‘Let me know if you need anything.’ It’s been very friendly. What I’m trying to do here is to fit into the community. The idea is, let’s bring more people to Sackets because it’s a great place to live and if you can be a bright spot, if someone can leave with a smile, you’ve done good for the day.”
Ms. Clark said she is excited to welcome customers into the market and is happy to be joining many other local businesses in helping Sackets thrive.
“I love the other village shops here,” Ms. Clark said. “I think that we all offer something a little different from each other, and we all can connect and draw more people to the area. I’d love to be a place where people come in and they felt the warm community of Sackets Harbor — when they come in they feel good, they’ve been greeted with a smile and they leave with a smile.”
