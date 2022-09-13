MASSENA — Although elected officials announced that the town of Massena would receive $7.4 million in Airport Improvement Program funding for Massena International Airport, the airport manager says the amount is actually higher.
Manager Frank J. Diagostino said the airport will be receiving $8.7 million in federal funding. The town of Massena’s share would be $219,259 and the state’s share would be $219,258.
“So, when it’s all added up, the actual funding that will be spent will be $8,770,336,” Mr. Diagostino told town board members.
He didn’t indicate when the work would take place.
“I’m assuming this project was supposed to take place this year. The money should have been budgeted last year for this project,” he said.
Work will be done to improve the main runway. It will be resurfaced, which hasn’t been done in about 20 years.
“It’s a total rehabilitation … surfacing, electrical system, sign boxes and lights,” Mr. Diagostino said.
The project will also replace lighting along the runway and signage, required by Federal Aviation Administration safety standards. He said the lighting is old and failing, and wires in the ground are also failing.
Signs, which Mr. Diagostino said are essentially like road signs, identify the runway at intersections, which “tells you which way you’re going if you’re on a runway or taxiway.”
The airport has two runways and six taxiways. The main runway is referred to as runway 523. The secondary runway is referred to as runway 927.
Barrett Paving, Norwood, will do the main runway rehabilitation project.
The funding had been announced at the end of August by Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville.
“Over $7.4 million in taxpayer dollars will return to our district to invest in Massena International Airport,” she said in a statement. “Our local airports are a critical component of North Country infrastructure and tourism. This significant funding will increase access to and from St. Lawrence County and the surrounding communities.”
Town board members authorized Supervisor Susan J. Bellor to sign the grant offer. They also authorized the town to establish itself as the lead agency for State Environmental Quality Review Act requirements relative to the proposed town water district development project. The paperwork is being handled by Barton and Loguidice on behalf of the town.
