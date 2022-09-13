Grant for work at Massena’s airport more than thought

Although elected officials announced that the town of Massena would receive $7.4 million in Airport Improvement Program funding for Massena International Airport, the airport manager says the amount is actually higher: $8.7 million in federal funding. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — Although elected officials announced that the town of Massena would receive $7.4 million in Airport Improvement Program funding for Massena International Airport, the airport manager says the amount is actually higher.

Manager Frank J. Diagostino said the airport will be receiving $8.7 million in federal funding. The town of Massena’s share would be $219,259 and the state’s share would be $219,258.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.