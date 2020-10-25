MASSENA — The executive director of the Business Development Corporation for a Greater Massena has submitted a budget proposal to the town that’s 25% lower than last year’s budget.
James Murphy said that as they were crafting the Business Development Corporation’s budget proposal, they didn’t want to place any more financial stress on the town after the village’s contribution dropped dramatically.
The BDC is supported financially by the village and town, and village trustees had approved a budget that reduced BDC funding from $45,000 to $5,000.
“We knew we were in trouble last June when the village decided not to renew the funding for us. I understand everybody’s position on this. That’s not a criticism of the village. You guys just had to make really hard choices, and I wouldn’t want to be in your shoes for a lot of it,” Mr. Murphy said during Wednesday’s Massena Town Council budget workshop.
He said the BDC’s board “wanted to ensure that the town would not bear the penalty for the brunt of the loss of village funding,” and that’s why their budget proposal is a 25% decrease from last year.
“That does not even cover my expenses, my salary personally. It required a commitment from my board of directors to come up with the difference. My board committed to spend about $25,000 of their own reserve money. The board is more or less trying to fill the gap left by the village. They’re willing to do that for a year,” Mr. Murphy said.
He said he had done everything he could to cut the BDC’s budget.
“I have pared down every expense. As you can tell, there’s not much there beyond personnel costs. I’m not going to any conferences, I’m not buying a lot of supplies,” he said. “As long as my board can cover the difference, I think we’re committed to trying to not put more of a burden on the town because we understand the shape you’re in and what you have to deal with.”
He said the decision by the BDC board to use some of its reserves would “give us time to figure out what is the best way we can make this work and maybe at some point convince the village to come back in and support us.”
Mr. Murphy said his board made the commitment because “in all of these uncertain times, I believe there’s still going to be a role for an economic developer, for a point person.”
He said the BDC has been instrumental in receiving some grant funding for the town and village, and he’s currently working with the town on a comprehensive plan that he said would cost at least $70,000 if it was done by a consultant.
“I’d like to think that we’re a good value,” he said.
Deputy Supervisor Albert Nicola agreed.
“There’s activity in his office every day. There’s always something going on. We appreciate what you’re doing. I appreciate us being told what’s going on, keeping in mind there are some things that you can’t tell us. We understand that,” he said.
Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy said he appreciated the work by Mr. Murphy and the BDC board.
“They have to be commended for their behind-the-scenes, providing Jim whatever support he needs. Once we get going, I think we’re going to be happy we made this investment and even happier we were able to do it at a lower cost,” he said.
Mr. Murphy thanked the Town Council because, since the BDC’s inception in the 1970s, “the town of Massena has been the consistent supporter of our operation, both financially and I believe spiritually. It’s very heartening to see a commitment to economic development and job creation in the town. That’s something that’s been an important part of all of this.”
