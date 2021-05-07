MASSENA — Contracts have been awarded for phase two of the Massena Central School District’s $49.6 million capital project, with work starting this summer.
The general construction contract was awarded to Bette & Cring, LLC with a base bid of $4,665,000. The mechanical construction contract was awarded to Northern Mechanicals, Inc. with a base bid of $7,715,000. The electrical construction contract was awarded to S&L Electric, Inc. with a base bid of $2,569,000.
The low bidder for the electrical work had been Watson Electric, Inc., but they withdrew their bid because of a mathematical error, and the contract was awarded to the next lowest bidder.
The plumbing construction contract was awarded to Norwood Plumbing, Inc. with a base bid of $455,900. The asbestos abatement contract was awarded to NRC East Environmental Services, Inc. with a base bid of $122,400. The food service construction contract was awarded to Kittredge Equipment Company, Inc. with a base bid of $777,777. The sitework construction contract was awarded to AJK Site Development, Inc. with a base bid of $546,000.
James Francesconi, senior project manager for C&S Companies, the district’s construction management firm, said they were getting set to begin the final work for phase one of the project.
“With phase one, we’re obviously getting back into the swing of things,” he said.
The work will be mainly roofing and site work across the different campuses, Mr. Francesconi said. Barrett Paving is currently working on a new parking lot addition at Madison Elementary School.
“They broke ground earlier and are moving right along with the parking lot addition right now, and they have quite a bit of activity going on at the school currently. Their goal is to try and be complete really before school is out, so that will be an advantage for us as we’re moving forward,” he said.
The roofing contracts had been awarded to A.W. Farrell & Son, Inc. for work this summer. One contract covers Nightengale Elementary School, Massena Central High School and J.W. Leary Junior High School. The second contract covers work at Jefferson and Madison elementary schools.
“The roofing contractor is actually planning on starting work with a second shift at Madison the latter part of next week,” Mr. Francesconi said.
The second shift work will be done from 3 p.m. to, “worst case scenario,” 1 a.m., he said.
“This is really a good idea we think for the project as a whole. It allows that roof to be completed much sooner than anticipated. It will give the roofing contractor a chance to focus on one roof at a time,” he said.
“The roofing at Madison is a good thing. So far, so good with them,” C&S Construction Area Manager Patrick Hourihan said.
He said the roofing work at Madison Elementary School should be completed in a month to a month-and-a-half.
Although phase two contracts have been awarded, Mr. Francesconi said there’s not yet a definite start date other than what’s specified in the documents. They hope to hold a pre-construction meeting with contractors next week.
