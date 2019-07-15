Massena Central School District’s liability insurance cost drops by 23.5 percent

MASSENA — The Massena Central School District will see a significant drop in the cost of liability insurance, following a request for proposal that helped the district leverage a lower rate.
Superintendent Patrick Brady said the annual contract from Utica National, the district’s current provider, decreased from $197,494 to $151,076, a drop of 23.5 percent.
“The main reason for that was our business manager (Nickolas Brouillette) put out a request for proposals and created some competition, and we were able to see some benefits from that.
“So we are continuing to go with Utica National, but they have agreed to significantly lower their rate by 23.5 percent,” Mr. Brady said.
He said it was a good idea to seek requests for proposal every three to five years to ensure they were getting the best savings on their liability insurance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.