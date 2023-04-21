MASSENA — Greater Massena Chamber of Commerce members have voted in favor of consolidating with the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce.
The vote was held Thursday afternoon at the chamber’s offices on Church Street.
St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Benjamin R. Dixon said they needed 10% of the 72 Massena Chamber members — eight members total — to vote, with two-thirds approving the consolidation. Massena Chamber President Eowyn Doud said they used the 2022 active and paid membership for their count. They received 18 proxy votes from members, with all them voting in favor of the consolidation.
Mr. Dixon said chamber board members had an opportunity to review the legal documentation and approved them before Thursday’s vote.
“Today pretty much finishes up the process for Massena,” he said.
He said the Canton Chamber of Commerce was currently reviewing the legal documents, and the Ogdensburg Chamber has reviewed them and expects to hold a vote on May 15.
“Canton is probably the third in line. They have the legal documents from the NYCON (New York Council of Nonprofits) attorneys. They’re reviewing those at this point. They need to review those documents before going through the rest of the process of board approval,” he said.
The legal documentation was part of the process to consolidate the Massena, Canton and Ogdensburg chambers with the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce.
“The process basically is step one, we got the legal documents. The Massena board reviewed those and then they approved a resolution recommending merger. Then, we put out a notice out to the members that included information about this evening’s meeting and vote and also proxy authorization ballots, and we’ve already received 18 ballots in response to that,” Mr. Dixon said.
He said the county chamber would be reaching out to the current 72 members, as well as past members to see if they’re interested in joining the chamber in the new integrated scenario, which could be in place by July 1.
“July 1 is probably a realistic effective date,” he said. “It’s been a process, but you want to make sure everybody’s comfortable with what’s going on.”
That means the Massena Chamber office would once again be staffed five days a week. He said that should be happening soon. That individual will dedicate half their time on Massena-specific programming, the business community, and chamber members in the Massena area. The remainder of the day will be spent on programming that benefits both Massena and the county chamber.
“Given where we are with the process, I think we’re at the point of us being pretty much ready to go out at least initially with a search,” Mr. Dixon said. “It’s going to be good because we’ll have a representative here in the Massena office working to promote the Massena community and the businesses and the members.”
He said it would be similar to what’s already taking place in Ogdensburg.
“We really needed someone to help us with workforce development, and it just so happened that Laura Pearson, who’s the director of the Ogdensburg Chamber, has a great workforce background. She has a really strong background in workforce development. So, she’s been running the Ogdensburg Chamber half time and she’s been doing workforce stuff for us half time. But, she’s been in the Ogdensburg Chamber office full time. So, I can see that scenario happening here as well, to have somebody on the ground in Massena all day five days a week,” Mr. Dixon said.
The consolidation must also be voted on and approved by the St. Lawrence County Chamber Board of Directors.
“So, we still need to do this process with the county chamber,” he said.
