MASSENA — At some point, business owners will be able to reopen their doors, depending on what phase they’re in, and Massena’s Code Enforcement Office wants to make sure they’re ready.
Aaron Hardy held two informational sessions for business owners to discuss some of the requirements to reopen their businesses once they were cleared to do so.
“The other day the mayor, myself and the EOC (Emergency Operations Center) staff were having a conversation regarding getting things starting to open up in our community. We said it would be a good idea to reach out to business owners and just them let them know, ‘Hey, we’re here to support you. If there’s anything we can do to help you, let us know,’” he said.
The goal, Mr. Hardy said, was to “get everybody working together and let’s get this community up and running properly and safely.”
Understanding that some of the state requirements for reopening could be confusing, one of the initiatives was to hold a seminar to explain what owners would need to do to get their businesses open again.
“A lot of this coming from the state is very confusing,” he said. “These are state rules. They’re not local municipal rules that I’m going to go over. It’s not the village setting these parameters in place.”
As of Friday, the north country had just moved from Phase I to II out of the four phases. Phase I includes construction; agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting; retail (limited to curbside or in-store pickup or drop-off); manufacturing; and wholesale trade.
Mr. Hardy noted that most of the business owners who join him in the sessions fall into Phase II or III. However, no matter what phase they were in, there were standard requirements to reopen. Among them was the completion of a seven-page “NY Forward Safety Plan” using a template that’s available on the state website.
“There are a handful of things that we need to have all businesses meet,” he said, encouraging the participants to visit the state website frequently because “it’s changing rapidly, so we have to stay on top of this.”
Mr. Hardy said that, while business owners did not need to use the template provided by the state, they needed to cover all of the information in the template and keep it on file. The information is designed to outline how workplaces will prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The plan does not have to be submitted to a state agency for approval, but must be retained on the premises and made available to the state Department of Health or local health or safety authorities in the event of an inspection.
The template, available at http://wdt.me/ght6Dv, asks for information in four categories — people, places, process and other. It also provides links to other useful websites.
The information required under “People” covers physical distancing for employees and customers.
The “Places” section covers protective equipment, hygiene and cleaning, and communication. He said the state requires that business owners provide face coverings to all of their employees at no cost, and suggested keeping more on hand for customers who might need one in the facility.
“Right now PPE (personal protective equipment) is a little bit of a challenge to get a hold of for a lot of people. I would recommend starting to shop around now. It may take a couple of weeks for you to be able to get these for your employees or to offer to your customers,” Mr. Hardy said.
The “Process” section addresses screening, with business owners agreeing to several requirements to ensure the business and its employees are complying with protective equipment requirements. Among those is a requirement to implement a mandatory health screening assessment before employees begin work each day and for essential visitors.
The “Other” area of the form provides space to give additional details about the business’s safety plan.
For more information, email massenaeoc@gmail.com.
