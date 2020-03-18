MASSENA — Village of Massena officials haven’t yet passed a resolution to seek assistance in keeping the Massena Country Club open beyond 2020. But they could do so at some point.
“I’ve received a few calls regarding news about the resolution that the town has passed regarding the country club, and a possible partnership between the town, village, Louisville and the country club. There seemed to be some confusion that we passed that resolution as well, so I just wanted to state that we haven’t passed that resolution. That’s not indicative of support or lack thereof,” Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire said during Tuesday’s Massena Village Board meeting.
The Massena and Louisville town boards had passed a resolution asking the New York Power Authority to work with them, the village of Massena and the town of Louisville to ensure the Massena Country Club continues to operate despite its recent financial difficulties.
“We haven’t taken up the resolution. The supervisor has been trying to schedule a meeting with NYPA officials. I didn’t think it was appropriate to do a resolution until they had a face-to-face meeting and talked to them in person,” Mayor Timmy J. Currier said
He said, if a plan came to fruition, it would likely involve the Massena Joint Recreation Commission, which is funded by both the village and town. Town officials have said they would like to see the Recreation Commission oversee the golf course, with NYPA providing financial assistance for its upkeep, like they do at the Massena Town Beach.
“It’s a valuable asset that we have in this community. But times are changing. The game is changing. The conditions here in the region have changed significantly,” he said.
However, Mr. Currier added, “ It’s worthy of some discussion.”
The Massena Country Club Restructuring Committee had met with local officials to discuss their interest in forming a municipal recreational partnership. The committee has been asked to continue operating the Massena Country Club throughout the 2020 golf season, and it is scheduled to open as normal in April.
According to the resolution, the Massena Country Club “has been a cherished recreational asset in the town of Louisville and benefitting the surrounding communities for over 80 years,” but the Massena Country Club, Inc. “is no longer able to continue the operation and maintenance of the Golf Course as historically done.”
The resolution passed by board members notes that the golf course is a recreational facility that’s open to the public, serves as a tourist attraction, employs about 20 seasonal employees and has been identified as a recreation resource in the Land Management Plan required for the New York Power Authority license issued by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
It requests that NYPA “move forward to develop a partnership with the town of Louisville, town of Massena and village of Massena to continue the operation of the Golf Course as a public golf course for the town of Louisville.”
