MASSENA — The Downtown Revitalization Initiative Local Planning Committee has agreed to add On the Rocks to its list of project proposals, but not without a concern over available parking from one committee member.
Jeffrey and Gerald Johnson are proposing the renovation of an existing restaurant on waterfront property at 20 Water St. The project would include a new pavilion, pizza oven, deck and antique sign refurbishment. A plan to add apartments to the building was taken out of the project.
The Water Street project had initially been on the list of needing more information before it could be considered.
The total project cost is $250,000, and the sponsors are requesting $105,000 in DRI funding. The original project cost was $790,525, and the DRI request was for $340,000.
A recent survey asked community members to rate the proposed projects on a scale of one to three thumbs up, and On the Rocks received one thumbs up.
Another proposed project in that area is The Creamery at 37 Water St., sponsored by William and Susan Fiacco for GoCo Massena LLC. They plan to renovate the abandoned building for use as a retail creamery storefront and add a second floor for apartments. Light manufacturing and regional commercial sales of ice cream, yogurt and cheeses would also be included. The total project cost is $1.2 million, and the DRI request is for $605,000.
That project received three thumbs up during the recent survey.
Although it was listed as needing more information, Mayor Gregory M. Paquin asked if On the Rocks had the potential to be part of the final list of proposed projects.
“It does if the LPC would like it to be. The budget that we have been provided, as well as the DRI request does not include any of the completed work,” said Jaclyn S. Hakes from MJ Engineering and Land Surveying P.C., the consultant team. “This is work that still needs to be completed to finalize the overall project.”
“I would be fine with adding On the Rocks to the list of projects that we move forward to the live viewing to the public and then potentially voting on it next Tuesday,” Mr. Paquin said. “I just think if done correctly, that can create a nice little walkway along the Water Street area. It fits into what seems to be developing in that area.”
Committee member Richard L. Daddario wondered about parking availability and how much consideration had been given to increasing the number of available spaces.
Mr. Paquin said that the parking lot at the nearby Massena Public Library on Glen Street was owned by the village and was included as part of a downtown enhancements proposal.
“On top of that, I go back to that study. There’s somewhere between 200 and 240 parking spaces available in the downtown area,” he said. “I think what people are going to find as we go through this and we complete the downtown enhancements, that will help to link all of that parking. Parking is not going to be an issue people think it is. I don’t think it’s going to be the issue that it is especially once we get all the connections.”
“Also part of the downtown enhancements are wayfinding signage to help people be able to find that parking if they’re not familiar with your downtown and providing a convenient and clear path once you park your car to get to Main Street,” Ms. Hakes said.
