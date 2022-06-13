MASSENA — A Downtown Revitalization Initiative process that began in February is winding down.
The Massena DRI Local Planning Committee will meet at 3 p.m. today at the Massena Town Hall to discuss its draft Strategic Investment Plan, containing proposed projects that will be submitted to the state for final approval.
The meeting is open to the public and will include an opportunity for public comment at the end of the meeting. The meeting will also be available on Zoom. Registration is required to participate in the virtual option. Visit the Massena DRI website at www.MassenaDRI.com for more information and to register for the Zoom meeting.
Since the start of the process, the Local Planning Committee has narrowed the list of potential projects to 11. More information is needed for another project, and 14 projects were identified as not being ready for DRI funding.
“This is not the final list, but is the list that has made the cut so far. Some of the projects that are proposed, the finalists won’t be voted on until later in June,” Mayor Gregory M. Paquin said during the recent public engagement session.
Jaclyn S. Hakes from MJ Engineering and Land Surveying P.C., the consultant team, said that preliminary examination of proposals took place in April. Now, the committee is ready to discuss the draft Strategic Investment Plan.
“The focus of the meeting is to talk about any additional information from the projects and to refine that projects list to between $12 and $16 million. The reason for that is in case projects don’t advance for whatever reason, the state wants to make sure that there is sufficient number of projects and DRI requests to maximize the dollars” available from the state, she said. “So, the LPC will need to refine this list even more to get within that 12 to $16 million range.”
The proposed project list stands at about $15 million.
Once the draft Strategic Investment Plan is finalized, it will be advanced to the state.
“That Strategic Investment Plan will be drafted and finalized in July, and then advanced to the state. The state will then review that slate of projects to determine which of those projects will receive funding,” Ms. Hakes said.
Community members were invited to offer their input on the proposed projects through an online survey that was available through June 2.
“The intent of the questionnaire is to gauge the level of public support for the projects. Level of public support is one of those 20-plus evaluation criteria that the Local Planning Committee is taking into consideration as they work to refine this list and ultimately get to a final slate of projects to recommend,” Ms. Hakes said.
Community members will have another opportunity this week to see what projects are on the proposed list through an online projects gallery at www.MassenaDRI.com.
“You’ll be able to go to the website and tour around virtually your downtown revitalization area. Select on the map to learn more about a particular project and then share your thoughts and your ideas. That will be live from June 15 through June 20,” she said. “Following that, there will be an LPC meeting which we anticipate could perhaps be the final LPC meeting. That will be virtually on June 21 at 3 p.m. and that will involve a potential vote on a final slate of projects to recommend for DRI.”
The proposed projects include work at Danforth Place, to include recreational improvements such as a splash pad, accessible playground stations, bathrooms, picnic areas and pavilions, along with the installation of sidewalks, additional parking and walking paths.
Downtown enhancements are also a proposed project, as is a riverwalk along the Grasse River.
Also on the list is the revitalization of 48 Main St.; creative rehabilitation of the former Massena School of Business; warehouse renovation at 90 Main St., 94½ Main St. and 9 W. Orvis St.; renovation of 94-96 Main St.; revitalization of the Schine Theater; renovation of the former JJ Newberry building; renovation of 37 Water St. to transform it into The Creamery; and the establishment of a CORE of the Community Fund.
One of the proposals that needs more information is On the Rocks, located at 20 Water St. That proposal is to renovate and refurbish an existing restaurant and apartments on the waterfront property. It will also include shoreline improvements as well as stabilization and drainage to the river bank.
