MASSENA — The village’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative Local Planning Committee will meet again Tuesday to vote on a final slate of projects that will be forwarded to the state for approval.
Committee members reviewed the list during this week’s meeting, which included a look at a community survey that had been done to gauge public support for each project.
Jaclyn S. Hakes, Sarah Starke Hess and Nora Culhane Friedel from MJ Engineering and Land Surveying P.C., the consultant team, reviewed the proposals, some of which had revised project costs and DRI requests.
“I really appreciate everyone’s efforts up to this point, as we literally are down the home stretch,” Mayor Gregory M. Paquin said, calling it “a solid list of projects.” “This is a pretty exciting moment in time to be in the DRI process,” Ms. Hakes said.
She said the consultant team had been working with project sponsors to finalize their proposals. Those discussions resulted in some changes in various projects that remain on the proposed list.
“Over the course of the next month, in July we will be working to finalize that strategic investment plan and it will be submitted to the state,” she said.
The proposed project list and the accompanying DRI requests now include Danforth Place ($1.6 million); downtown enhancements ($3.4 million); riverwalk ($1.7 million); Massena School of Business ($1.9 million); 48 Main St. revitalization ($100,000); 94½ Main St. rehabilitation ($513,000); new construction at 9 W. Orvis St. and 90 Main St. ($411,000); 94-96 Main St. renovation ($163,000); Schine Theater ($1.2 million); JJ Newberry building renovation ($1.6 million); 37 Water St. renovation ($605,000); and CORE of the Community Fund ($600,000).
Mr. Paquin also recommended the addition of On the Rocks, 20 Water St. That proposal is to renovate and refurbish an existing restaurant and apartments on the waterfront property. It will also include shoreline improvements as well as stabilization and drainage to the river bank. The DRI request is $105,000.
The project list must have a total DRI request of between $12 million and $16 million for submission to the state, and Massena’s list stands at $14.9 million. The total project cost is $18.6 million.
“The reason for that is in case a project may fall off, may not advance or perhaps is already being advanced by the project sponsor on its own or has found other funding,” Ms. Hakes said.
Community members had an opportunity to review each project online and share their support. The survey, which closed on June 2, garnered 537 responses, she said.
“The way the level of public support was gauged was by a thumbs up so folks can identify their level of support in terms of one thumb up, two thumbs up or three thumbs up,” she said.
Receiving three thumbs up were improvements at Danforth Park, downtown enhancements, a riverwalk, 48 Main St. revitalization, Schine Theater revitalization, JJ Newberry building renovation, 37 Water St. renovation and CORE of the Community Fund.
The Massena School of Business proposal received two thumbs up, the On the Rocks proposal received one thumb up and 94-96 Main St. renovation received one thumb up,
Warehouse rehabilitation at 90 Main St., 94½ Main St. and 9 W. Orvis St. also received one thumb up. That project has since been split into two separate projects, one that includes rehabilitation at 94½ Main St. and new construction at 9 W. Orvis St. and 90 Main St.
Now that the Local Planning Committee has approved moving those projects forward, members will have their final vote on Tuesday. But before then, the community has another chance to see the proposals through an online project gallery that’s now live at www.MassenaDRI.com until Monday. Ms. Hakes said it’s “a virtual tour of the proposed projects,” with users able to select a location of each site to pull up additional information.
