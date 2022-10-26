MASSENA — Massena Electric Department customers may have to dig a little deeper into their pockets as the department, like other utilities, is expecting higher costs this winter.
But, MED officials say, customers can help bring their bill down by taking part in energy efficiency measures.
“Higher energy prices are expected across the country for natural gas, propane, fuel oil and electricity this winter,” Massena Electric Utility Board Chairman James M. Shaw said. “Now is the time to make your home more energy efficient.”
“We are obviously hoping for a more mild winter than last year, but the only thing we can control is making our homes more efficient,” Superintendent Andrew J. McMahon said.
Most fuel sources have seen price increases of 20% to 50% or more recently, and MED officials say that will be seen in everyone’s winter energy bill no matter what source they use to heat their home.
“While last winter was unusually cold, the price for gas and electric is much higher than it was at this time last year, and the projections indicate that energy prices will stay high through the winter,” Mr. McMahon said.
Using space heaters won’t cut back the bill because customers are shifting the cost from one heating source to another.
“You’re going to pay for something to heat your house. While the advertisements say they’re good energy efficient electric space heaters, we found that they’re essentially not energy efficient. When we do have cold winters, people who are most surprised by their bills are running space heaters. Electric heaters serve a purpose, but if you’re running a space heater 24/7, you’re heading towards a big bill,” he said.
Instead, Mr. McMahon said, it’s important to make homes as energy efficient as possible.
“Insulating around windows and doors is the first step. I think people are generally aware of places where they have drafts in the house,” he said.
The Massena Electric Department has energy efficiency kits for low-income customers, and those contain plastic sealers for windows to keep the draft out. The kits also have draft protectors to place at the bottom of doors.
“It makes quite a difference keeping that draft under control,” Mr. McMahon said.
MED also has an audit program to identify steps to improve the home envelope.
“Sometimes it is a more extensive improvement like adding insulation to the attic. But, leaving an air conditioner in the window through the winter is something a homeowner can identify on their own,” Mr. Shaw said.
MED has a variety of programs to help both homeowners and renters offset some of the cost of improvements. Contact them at 315-764-0253 to find out what program works best.
Liberty Utilities had also announced that gas customers could expect to see an increase in their bills this winter. They said Liberty New York Gas residential customers can expect to see an 18.8% increase in their gas bills over the 2022-23 winter period.
Last winter, an average Liberty residential customer in New York who uses natural gas for heating would have paid approximately $900.35 during the five-month winter heating period from November to March, which breaks down to approximately $180.07 per month. For the 2022-23 heating season, Liberty is forecasting that same ratepayer will pay approximately $1,048.80, or $209.76 per month. That’s equivalent to an average monthly increase of $29.69 over the heating season.
“We understand the challenges these increases may present, and we want our customers to know we are here to help. We urge those who are having difficulty paying their bills to visit our website or call us at 1-800-454-2201 to learn about options available, like enrolling in Budget Billing or setting up a payment plan. Some customers may also qualify for additional financial assistance. Using natural gas efficiently can also go a long way in keeping bills manageable,” Mark Saltsman, vice president and general manager of Liberty New York said in a statement.
