MASSENA — A bill that would ban gas hookups in new buildings is on the Massena Electric Department’s radar.
The All-Electric Building Act, which is being sponsored by state Sen. Brian P. Kavanagh, D-Brooklyn, and Assemblywoman Emily E. Gallagher, D-Williamsburg, would ban new gas hookups in New York, meaning new homes and commercial buildings would not be able to have natural gas, propane or oil heaters beginning in 2024.
Under the bill, existing buildings would not have to change. The bill is in committee in the Senate and Assembly.
New York City passed a similar bill in 2021, requiring all new buildings to be fully electric beginning in 2027.
Massena Deputy Town Supervisor Patrick M. Facteau told fellow board members that a study group will be formed at the Massena Electric Department to talk about utilization of energy because of the proposed regulation. Mr. Facteau serves as the town’s liaison to the Massena Electric Utility Board.
“We discussed specifically a study group that’s going to talk about the utilization of electricity because of the state regulations proposed or in the process, about changing out everything to electric and getting rid of natural gas. We don’t know how far this is going to go, or how long,” Mr. Facteau said. “We can’t do this in a matter of a small amount of time, getting rid of all natural gas and turning it into electric. We’ll see what actually happens with that.”
He said it’s not just the possibility of all-electric buildings that’s being studied at MED, but also businesses with large power usage that are setting up in Massena to take advantage of the cheap power. One of the areas of concern is cryptocurrency mining operations and the amount of power the industry uses.
Following a public hearing last week, the town board extended a moratorium on new cryptocurrency mining operations until April 30 to provide time to draft regulations governing those operations. The majority of the speakers at the public hearing were opposed to the cryptocurrency operations, not just because of the amount of electricity used, but because of issues such as noise, aesthetics and the impact on the environment.
“My opening statement last night was the fact that we need to look at where we’re going with power, how much power we have, to make sure that the people of Massena are taken care of appropriately in regards to making sure we have electric power for everybody in Massena,” Mr. Facteau said. “We need to make sure that our people are taken care of and that we can do things so we can take care of our community.”
