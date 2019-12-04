Massena holiday show to offer regional products

MASSENA — The fifth annual Tastes and Talents of the North Country Holiday Show will open at noon Friday at the former Bon-Ton in the St. Lawrence Centre Mall in Massena, as a two-day pop-up department store featuring regional craft, food, wine and small businesses.
“The location is unique for this type of show because it actually feels like you are shopping in a department store, except it features regional businesses, unique products and familiar faces,” noted Jo Ann Roberts, events coordinator for the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce.
The Holiday Show will run from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
There is a $5 admission fee per person to the event. There is no charge for kids ages 12 and under.
Attendees each are encouraged to bring a gift, pajamas or nonperishable food item to help support families in need this holiday season.
Families can enjoy festivities happening throughout St. Lawrence Centre, with photos with Mrs. Claus or Santa, specials from stores and tree displays.
For more information, go to www.VisitSTLC.com, or contact Jo Ann Roberts at Jo@SLCchamber.org, or call 315-386-4000 to receive the vendor packet.
