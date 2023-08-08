MASSENA — The owner of the Quality Inn on West Orvis Street said he plans to pay all the backtaxes on the property by the end of the week, but said placing migrants from New York City at the property is key to keeping it open.
“It’s very bad,” owner Gary Melius said of the future of the hotel in an interview Tuesday. “It’s a very bad future. The hotel used to be busy because we had Alcoa and Reynolds with big plants there, but they’ve moved out.”
The Alcoa aluminum plant, which was previously the Reynolds aluminum foundry, continues to operate in Massena under the Arconic name. The company recently sold to a private equity firm in a move that could see the Massena plant closed, expanded or left alone. But the village has seen a contraction in its industries, with the aluminum plants downsized and a General Motors powertrain plant closed
Melius, who owns the property through his company the St. Lawrence County Hotel Corp., owes about $385,000 in backtaxes and penalties on the property, which hasn’t had its county, village, school district, water or sewer bills paid in three years. He said he plans on satisfying the full amount by the end of the week. Other media reports indicate Melius has said he’s already paid the total.
“Either today or by Thursday,” he said, and responded affirmatively when asked if he planned to pay the full amount.
On Tuesday, St. Lawrence County Attorney Stephen D. Button said as of 1 p.m. there had been no indication of payment from Melius.
The deadline for the county to receive his payment is Thursday at 4, when the county treasurer’s office closes for the day, as that is the date 30 days in advance of when the county has set their next tax foreclosure auction.
Button said the county first reached out to Melius in 2020 about the delinquent tax bill, and began pursuing foreclosure of the property in November of 2022. Button said a representative of Melius had reached out within the last 60 days with a request that the county forgive the interest and fees on the tax debt.
“We had determined that Melius had received (American Rescue Plan) funds to cover some of the pandemic losses at his hotels,” Button said. “And our response was that we would not forgive any portion of the debt.”
St. Lawrence County and Massena officials have said Melius has until the end of the week to pay the taxes or the property will be forfeit to the county, which received a judgment of foreclosure against the property in June. St. Lawrence County currently holds the deed to the property.
If the backtaxes are paid and the hotel remains in Melius’s control, he said he is intent on bringing migrants from New York City to the hotel. The city has been searching frantically to find housing for the nearly 100,000 immigrants that have been bused into the city from Texas, placing migrants in schools, sports halls, hotels and motels across downstate New York.
Melius said he still hasn’t heard back from city officials on his proposal to use the Massena property, which he said he feels is a good place to put the immigrants from NYC.
“They have hospitals up there locally, they don’t need cars or transit because they’re in the middle of a town, it’s a good spot,” he said.
“They would need food and clothing, like everyone else does, and it would keep the hotel occupied, which would be good for the community,” he added. “I don’t see a downside for anybody.”
A spokesperson for Mayor of New York City Eric Adams on Monday said the office has received Melius’s offer, and is considering it along with their other options.
Melius said he has been to Massena a number of times before, despite local officials expressing doubt that he had ever visited his northern properties.
“I’ve owned the building for over 18 years, of course I’ve been to Massena,” he said Tuesday.
The hotel is across the street from a Seven Eleven convenience store and gas station and a Rite Aid drug store, with restaurants, a laundromat, and the post office within walking distance. Grocery stores are slightly further off, however, with the Massena Walmart being the closest at 1.4 miles away. The hotel itself has a now-closed restaurant space with a commercial kitchen Melius has said he would open to the residents.
He said the situation in the city is dire, with city officials placing migrants in parks and considering using a tent city in Central Park for temporary housing. On Monday city officials opened up a 2,000-person tent camp on a soccer field in the city to house male migrants.
“They don’t want to move people out when they could, I don’t understand it,” Melius said.
Local officials have responded overwhelmingly negatively to Melius’s proposal, expressing concern about the prospects of bringing over a hundred new residents to the region who will likely require some sort of community support to get on their feet at least, if they don’t require ongoing support.
There is no municipal transportation in Massena to speak of, with a Trailways line and a county-wide bus system stop only.
“Obviously, we would be dead-set against this plan,” Massena Mayor Greg Paquin said Monday. On Tuesday, he reiterated that the village lacks the important aspects of a larger population center required to host migrants.
“I am not sure Mr. Melius truly understands where his hotel is located,” Paquin said Tuesday by email. “Yes, you can walk around the community if need be, however to get to the appropriate service the migrants would need, they would need transportation to Canton for those services.”
The county agencies that handle social services are located in Canton, and the county bus system would likely struggle to support the sizeable increase in people who would need regular transportation between Massena and Canton. There are no federal offices or federal courts within easy traveling distance of Massena either.
The mayor said walking around the village’s downtown is much more difficult in winter weather than it is in the warm months as well.
“Walking to the grocery store, the doctor’s office, school, etc, is a much different story in December through March,” he said.
The mayor was critical of Melius and his business practices as a whole. Pointing to the ongoing legal battle over Melius’s downstate hotel Oheka Castle, the mayor said it seems Melius is attempting to use the current migrant crisis in New York City as an attempt to make a profit.
“He is using a very unfortunate situation with migrants who are seeking asylum as a means to make a profit off of their suffering and plight,” he said.
