Migrants key to keeping hotel open

Business mogul Gary Melius from Long Island has contacted New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ administration to offer his 115-room Quality Inn in Massena to house the overflow of immigrants to the city. The mayor of Massena, Greg Paquin, has announced that the Quality Inn on West Orvis Street is currently in foreclosure and is expected to be taken over by the county this week. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — The owner of the Quality Inn on West Orvis Street said he plans to pay all the backtaxes on the property by the end of the week, but said placing migrants from New York City at the property is key to keeping it open.

“It’s very bad,” owner Gary Melius said of the future of the hotel in an interview Tuesday. “It’s a very bad future. The hotel used to be busy because we had Alcoa and Reynolds with big plants there, but they’ve moved out.”

