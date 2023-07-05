MASSENA — Runway rehabilitation work is underway at the Massena International Airport, but there’s been a change in when the airport will be closed to all incoming and outgoing flights.
The airport was originally scheduled to be shut down from July 5 to 26, but airport manager Dylan A. Casselman says that’s been moved back a week.
“The runway 523 project has started. There has been a change to when the airport will be shut down. It has all be moved back a week to July 12 through Aug. 3,” he told the Massena Town Board.
Town Supervisor Susan J. Bellor said Boutique Air, the town’s Essential Air Service provider, was scheduled to contact all passengers who had made possible plans during the time when the airport will be shut down.
“If you know anybody who’s made some arrangements,” advise them of the change in dates, she said.
The runway rehabilitation project began June 5 and continues through Oct. 3.
Casselman also reported on Boutique Air’s numbers for May.
“Boutique Air numbers for May of 2023 were 456 enplaned and 424 deplaned, for a total of 880. They had 184 landings. They had two cancellations,” he said.
Storage for the Celine G. Philibert Cultural Centre and Museum was also addressed during the board’s meeting. The museum is seeking to increase its on-site storage for artifacts.
For now, artifacts continue to be stored at the former Hallmark store at the St. Lawrence Centre mall under a rental agreement with the town. Moving items to the mall solved a storage issue at the museum. Items that had previously been stored at the former Massena Museum building on East Orvis Street had been stored at various locations, including the Greater Massena Chamber of Commerce’s basement.
Museum board members have said the temporary mall location made it easier to move items because it’s one level. The space is 3,000 square feet with a new roof. It also has a gated entrance in the front and display windows, which allows for displays to advertise the Celine G. Philibert Cultural Centre and Museum.
In addition, there’s direct access in the back, which gives the town’s highway department crew access to move items into the space.
But, Bellor said, they may be asked to move their items as changes take place at the mall. Mall officials have converted much of the facility to distribution warehouse space, most recently moving tenants farther west toward the former Sears store to make room for additional space. Everything east of the JCPenney store has been converted into warehouse space.
Bellor said that because of that transition, she’s staying in contact with mall officials while seeking grant funding for a storage container for the museum. They had previously received a quote of $57,000 for the container. Linda McQuinn, the town’s grant writer, has been seeking the grant funding.
“We’re trying to make sure that we get this thing going so that when we are asked to remove our archive storage facility from the mall, that they have a place to put it,” Bellor said.
