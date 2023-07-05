Massena airport to close July 12 to Aug. 3

The Massena International Airport will be closed to outgoing and incoming flights from July 12 to Aug. 3 while runway rehabilitation takes place. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — Runway rehabilitation work is underway at the Massena International Airport, but there’s been a change in when the airport will be closed to all incoming and outgoing flights.

The airport was originally scheduled to be shut down from July 5 to 26, but airport manager Dylan A. Casselman says that’s been moved back a week.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.