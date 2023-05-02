MASSENA — Passengers won’t be able to fly in or out of Massena International Airport for much of July.
Airport Manager Dylan A. Casselman said the airport will be shut down from July 5 to 26 for runway rehabilitation.
“The runway 523 rehab project is due to start work on June 5, continuing through Oct. 3. During that period, the airport will be shut down from July 5 to July 26,” he told the Massena Town Board.
Town Supervisor Susan J. Bellor said Boutique Air, which serves as Massena’s Essential Air Service provider, was ensuring that no tickets were being issued for that timeframe.
“Correct,” Mr. Casselman said. “They have notified any passengers that previously had tickets before it was finalized.”
He reported on Boutique Air’s numbers for March.
“They enplaned 541. There were 527 deplanes, for a total of 1,068. There were 182 landings. They had four cancellations for weather and zero cancellations for other,” he said. “They have been steadily improving.”
Councilor Debra A. Willer also reported on the status of the search for a new Massena Public Library director to replace the retiring Elaine A. Dunne.
After serving the Massena Public Library for more than 20 years, Ms. Dunne announced her intention to retire on June 30. The deadline for applications had been extended to April 15. Cover letters, resumes, and the names and contact information for three professional references were originally due to board President Joseph Savoca by April 1.
“They hope to have someone in place two to three weeks prior to Elaine’s retirement. Elaine has been working on preparing the list of her daily, weekly and monthly duties so that there’s always something to look at and see all you have to do,” Mrs. Willer said.
The library board had voted unanimously in July 2012 to name Ms. Dunne director. She previously served as youth services librarian for 12 years, giving her a knowledge of the library’s operations and its staff members. Her appointment was provisional for six months, until Feb. 4, 2013, at which time it became permanent.
The job had most recently been held by retired director Paul L. Schaffer, who was appointed by the town board as interim director in June following the resignation of Lynn M. Fountain. Mr. Schaffer, who had retired after 27 years at the helm of the library, stayed on temporarily in a contract role to assist Ms. Dunne with the transition into her new position.
Meanwhile, Mrs. Willer said, another transition is taking place at the library.
“The Friends of the Library are progressing with their process to become a 501(c)(3) (nonprofit organization), and hope to have that completed by the end of June,” she said.
