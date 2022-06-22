MASSENA — After several months of work on a process that started in February, the Local Planning Committee for Massena’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative wrapped up its work on Tuesday, approving a slate of projects to send to the state for approval.
“Hopefully this will be the culmination of all our hard work over these last three, four months. I think we have a wonderful slate of projects that we are going to look at today and move on to the state for their hopeful approval and choice of which ones they would like us to do,” said Mayor Gregory M. Paquin, co-chair of the Local Planning Committee.
Jaclyn S. Hakes from MJ Engineering and Land Surveying P.C., the consultant team for Massena’s DRI program, said they anticipate submitting the DRI Strategic Investment Plan that outlines the proposed projects to the state in July.
“We will work through that with the state to refine that and finalize that Strategic Investment Plan. I do want to point out, however, if the LPC does vote on a slate of projects this evening, that does not necessarily mean that each and every one of those projects will receive DRI funding. There is still going to be a review and evaluation process and the state will identify which of those projects on the slate of projects will receive DRI funding,” she said.
As part of the DRI process, there have been a series of public engagement activities to gather input from the community about the proposed projects. The third and final public engagement activity was an interactive online project gallery that was available until last week.
“The public was able to virtually tour through the project area and select on each one of the projects and get a little more information on what the project is and the DRI request. They can then submit any comments following their view of that online gallery,” said Sarah Starke Hess, also from MJ Engineering and Land Surveying P.C.
She said there were more than 1,513 visits, and all of the comments were forwarded to the Local Planning Committee.
Ms. Hakes said that, since the Local Planning Committee’s previous meeting last week, three projects had been updated — the riverwalk, the renovation of the former JJ Newberry store and The Creamery on Water Street.
She said there was a revised design for the proposed riverwalk project to illustrate the connection to Main Street and provide synergy with a proposed downtown streetscape project, the proposed School of Business gateway and proposed private projects that are also on the list.
William and Susan Fiacco of GoCo Massena LLC, sponsors of the former JJ Newberry renovation and The Creamery, submitted revisions to their plans for those projects.
For the JJ Newberry renovation on the corner of Main and Andrews streets, they submitted supporting information that identified decarbonization components, such as HVAC, lighting design, efficient furnaces and boilers, and appliances.
Although they revised their budget, the total project cost and amount of DRI funding requested remain the same, Ms. Hakes said.
For The Creamery proposal at 37 Water St., they submitted a revised budget that shifted some of the ineligible expenses to sponsor contribution. Again, Ms. Hakes said, there was no change in the total project cost or DRI request.
Other projects that will be part of the Strategic Investment Plan include Danforth Park enhancements; downtown enhancements; the School of Business gateway and courtyard; revitalization of historic 48 Main St.; On the Rocks; rehabilitation of 94½ Main St.; new construction at 9 W. Orvis St. and 90 Main St.; renovation of 94-96 Main St.; the Schine Theater; and CORE of the Community Fund.
“I look forward to the fruition of our work in the near future. I wish those shovels would start tomorrow, but they’re not,” Mr. Paquin said. “To paraphrase, this is the end of the beginning of the process. Now we start the design phase and eventually construction in the years to come.”
