MASSENA — Members of the village’s Local Planning Committee will have an initial list of Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects to consider when they meet again on April 12.
“We kicked off this project in February when we had our LPC kickoff meeting. We started talking about engagement, we started talking about the vision, and we issued what was called a call for projects,” Jaclyn S. Hakes, project manager for the Consultant Team, said during Thursday evening’s DRI public workshop. “This call for projects was available to anyone that wanted to put forth a project to be evaluated for the DRI.”
She said the call for projects wrapped up last week.
“Our team has started compiling the initial list of potential projects for the Local Planning Committee to start sifting through and reviewing. We’ve also started reviewing those ourselves,” Ms. Hakes said. “We have completed a draft of the downtown profile and are working continuously to update that. We will be presenting that initial projects list to the Local Planning Committee at the April 12 LPC meeting. We invite folks to come and participate and hear.”
The potential list of projects will be refined with the LPC in May, and the LPC will identify the slate of projects to include in the DRI in June. The project list will be forwarded to state officials in July, and they’ll determine which of the projects will be awarded DRI funding.
As part of the process, the LPC identified a project boundary within the downtown area.
“Starting in the south, it’s really that Laurel Avenue area, both sides of Main Street over to East Orvis Street, Parker Avenue, across the bridge, back over to Main Street, down to Andrews (Street). So, the key corridors within your DRI boundary area are Main Street, West Orvis, East Orvis, Andrews, Phillips and Water Street,” she said.
Ms. Hakes said there are four categories of projects — public improvement projects; new construction and rehabilitation projects; revolving loans and grants; and branding and marketing.
“Projects really need to be aligned with state and local goals. That’s why it’s important to hear from you tonight about goals and strategies for your downtown area,” she said Thursday. “The projects in the program are really focused or should be focused on implementation and should be ready to be implemented. The DRI program is really focused toward those projects that have really gone beyond the idea or the concept and are ready to be implemented. The program is looking for projects that are transformative and can really change downtown in terms of how it’s functioning.”
The committee is also looking for catalytic projects that can spur additional investment in the downtown area, as well as projects that are cost effective.
“Does the project sponsor have the capacity to advance this project and what is the cost effectiveness of that?” she said.
Public improvement projects, which are sponsored by the village, can range from streetscape improvements and public park improvements to recreational trails and public art — “those things that are happening within the public realm to benefit the public,” Ms. Hakes said.
New construction and rehabilitation projects, which she said tend to be sponsored by private or nonprofit entities, have a minimum DRI ask of $100,000 and a maximum DRI ask of 40% of the total project cost. The project sponsor is anticipated to cover 60% of the project cost.
Totally residential projects must have a minimum of eight units and have an affordability component. And, new this year is the decarbonization component as part of the state’s push for energy efficiency. In those cases, the maximum DRI ask is up to 50%, and Ms. Hakes said other assistance will be offered by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority.
The revolving loan and grant program is managed locally by the village. It’s capped at $600,000 and can be used for smaller downtown projects that might not meet the minimum DRI ask of $100,000.
“The village can shape this fund to meet its needs for downtown,” Ms. Hakes said.
The branding and markets projects category, which is sponsored by the village, can include wayfinding and signage, branding and tourism promotion. It can be targeted toward residents, tourists, investors and developers.
