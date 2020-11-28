MASSENA — A Massena-based manufacturer of medical supplies saw the writing on the wall at the coronavirus pandemic’s outset, but has been able to hang on by pivoting its focus to a new line of sanitization technology.
SkinStitch used to base its business primarily on adhesive products used as an alternative to traditional medical stitches, but with large numbers of elective surgery procedures being canceled, Chief Operating Officer Venkat Kakani said the company knew it had to pivot in order to stay afloat.
“If we did not reinvent ourselves into new territory, our business would’ve been severely impacted because of the pandemic,” Mr. Kakani said. “So we had to reinvent ourselves into somewhat unknown territory.”
The company decided to move toward manufacturing equipment for sanitization, a line it calls SkinDfense. This includes several machines that disperse aerosol and liquid sanitizer on surfaces or for personal use. Some of them are meant to be mounted on doors or office equipment like copy machines, where the device will then automatically spray and disinfect the area when the user is done.
That pivot has been largely successful. Mr. Kakani said the new line of products has helped recoup some of the 40% in losses in business on the SkinStitch line after the pandemic.
“We’re hoping that we’ll be able to bridge that gap,” Mr. Kakani said.
The company also employs around 46 people, most of whom are local to Massena or the surrounding area. He also predicts that will be sustained since the company also supplies reagents and refills for the machines.
According to Mr. Kakani, the products are now available direct to consumers on Amazon, but the company is delivering to local commercial customers like hotels, restaurants, banks and educational institutions as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.