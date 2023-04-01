MASSENA — Village officials are waiting to hear back from the state to discuss what Mayor Gregory M. Paquin believes are multiple illegal marijuana dispensaries operating within the village limits.
“I’m well aware that there are shops that are illegally open right now and make no mistake, they are illegally open,” he told village trustees.
Trustee Kenneth J. McGowan said the Code Enforcement Office has been working on draft cannabis code language to address dispensaries in the village.
“It’s not there yet,” he said.
“We’ve got some draft language that we’ve been working with. I’d like to have something in the next couple of months for the board,” Code Enforcement Officer Aaron T. Hardy said.
Mr. Paquin said he had contacted the state Office of Cannabis Management numerous times, with no response.
“Eventually we’re hoping they’re going to make their way up north and do their job. But, being completely blunt and honest, we’ve called, we’ve made contact, we’ve got one call back with promises, but nothing yet,” he said. “I think that this board has gone on record of saying we’re OK with it in terms of dispensaries, but it needs to be done properly, and we haven’t been given a guideline yet by the state. So, anyone that’s open right now and selling it, you’re selling it illegally and you’re rolling the dice that eventually you’re not going to get caught. But, we’ll wait and see.”
Trustees had adopted a resolution in October 2021 that authorized cannabis dispensaries in the village, but not on-site consumption. However, those operating in the village have not received official authorization by the state to do business.
Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul has proposed legislation that would give New York authorities expanded power to shut down illegal pot shops and levy fines of up to $200,000.
The new bill would give the state Office of Cannabis Management and state tax officials new powers to crack down on unlicensed activity. The cannabis office would have expanded authority to seize illicit products and establish procedures for the government to shut down unlicensed businesses. Violations could lead to fines of $200,000 for illicit cannabis plants or products, and businesses could be fined $10,000 a day for selling cannabis without a license.
However, in Massena’s case, there’s the question of land ownership. Other businesses have also set up tobacco smoke shops in the long disputed “Massena Square mile,” a tract of land that the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe has laid claim to.
Trustee Christine M. Winston also questioned the use of billboards to promote marijuana sales.
“Someone is asking, do we have any control over the promotion of marijuana on billboards because they’re seeing them in other communities? They’re saying, if they come up in the village or the town, depending on where it is, do we have any control over what’s put on billboards as far as promoting marijuana?” she asked. “This person has no problem with allowing it in dispensaries, but was just wondering about kids seeing the billboards in the village.”
Police Chief Jason M. Olson said he believed it followed the same guidelines as advertising for alcohol and tobacco.
“So, just a concern. Are those going to start coming into the village area? Just keep that in mind is you’re going through the code. There’s at least a few people worried about it,” Ms. Winston said.
