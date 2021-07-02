MASSENA — He may have the interim tag attached to his position, but Mayor Timothy J. Ahlfeld has been busy meeting with and acting on behalf of constituents.
Mr. Ahlfeld, a former village trustee, was appointed by the village board to take over as mayor until the November election. Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire had filled in as mayor following the resignation of Timmy J. Currier in February.
Among his recent activities, Mr. Ahlfeld, Village Administrator Monique Chatland and Trustee Francis J. Carvel hosted a roundtable discussion with 18 community business members.
“We invited I think maybe close to 30. With schedules and stuff, some could be here and some could not,” he said.
Mr. Ahlfeld said the premise of the discussion was “to hear what they had to say as local taxpayers, how to make our community more robust and help the business climate. We heard from all sorts of different business owners. It was a very good discussion.”
He said he has received feedback from individuals whose businesses commitments kept them from attending the first meeting, but would like to attend another session.
“It went well. I don’t know that it has to be a monthly thing, but we can make them aware of things that are out and about on the state and federal platforms and could help business,” Mr. Ahlfeld said.
He also sent a letter to local and state representatives on behalf of the Northern New York Landlords association. He had been invited to meet with them at the Massena Community Center to hear some of their concerns.
“Some of them, they’re not getting their rent payments because of different COVID executive orders that are out there,” he said.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed legislation on May 4 that extends a moratorium on residential evictions until Aug. 31 for tenants who have endured COVID-related hardships. Tenants must submit a hardship declaration, or a document explaining the source of the hardship to prevent evictions.
Mr. Ahlfeld said the letter shared the concerns he had heard.
“Most of them replied back” and said they understood the concerns and that there was legislation in place to address those concerns, he said.
In addition, he sent a letter to elected officials on behalf of the Massena Electric Department, requesting an increase in the megawatt allocation that the area was receiving through the Northern New York Power Proceeds Act. MED currently receives 10 megawatts and would like to double that.
“They monetize 10 megawatts now. They’d like to monetize all 20 megawatts that were discussed way back, then it got reduced to 10,” Mr. Ahlfeld said.
In 2014, as part of an agreement between St. Lawrence County, the governor and the New York Power Authority, the Northern New York Power Proceeds Allocation Act was signed into law. The program was created to support eligible economic development projects located or proposed to be located in St. Lawrence County. It’s funded by the sale of unallocated hydropower produced by NYPA at its St. Lawrence-FDR Power Project, which has been made available to the Massena Electric Department under a 2012 contract with NYPA.
As of Dec. 29, 2019, the megawatts eligible to be monetized for economic development in St. Lawrence County had been reduced to 10. A bill that would have removed the provision of the law that resulted in the reduction passed the state Senate. It would have restored the 20 megawatts that existed from 2014 to the end of 2019 and provide for that megawatt monetization level to continue in perpetuity.
A companion bill had been sponsored in the state Assembly by Assemblyman Mark Walczyk, R-Watertown.
“I did hear back from Mr. Walczyk that it failed last Thursday,” Mr. Ahlfeld said.
However, discussions are continuing with Massena Electric Department Superintendent Andrew McMahon.
“He’d like us to support his next go at it,” he said.
