MASSENA — A Massena business has been honored with the New York State Senate Empire Award.
State Sen. Joseph A. Griffo, R-Rome, visited Massena on Thursday to present the award to Brittany Murtagh, owner and operator of The Nest by 2 Mama Birds. The Nest is a small clothing and gift boutique located in downtown Massena.
Ms. Murtagh is also a teacher aide at Nightengale Elementary School, where the award was presented.
The Empire Award recognizes businesses and companies in New York state that are leaders in their industries, use innovative methods or products, increase jobs and economic growth, and make significant community contributions.
“This is for 2 Mama Birds for all the good things you do in the community,” Sen. Griffo told Mrs. Murtagh in presenting the award.
He said he had proposed the concept for the Empire Award.
“I think we need to do a lot more for businesses in this state and look at regulatory reform and some of the challenges that they face. A big undertaking to start a business is always challenging. One of the things we suggested was can we at least acknowledge them when we visit, because I visit a lot of businesses, to express our appreciation for all the good things they do in the community and hope they are successful,” Sen. Griffo said.
He said they should also continue to find ways to ensure the businesses can succeed and be profitable.
“So this was developed and each year we try to go visit a few businesses. We just want to say thank you,” he said.
Sen. Griffo said he was familiar with 2 Mama Birds, having visited and met with Mrs. Murtagh and her husband, Ben.
“They’re great community people. They care about the people,” he said.
The Nest by 2 Mama Birds is located at 51 Main St., Massena. It’s open from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
Sen. Griffo also traveled to Potsdam to present the Empire Award to The Clarkson Inn. In addition, he met with Mayor Reinhold “Ron” Tischler, Administrator Gregory Thompson, Planning and Development Director Frederick Hanss and others to check on the progress of improvements to Garner Park, for which he obtained funding.
