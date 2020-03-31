MASSENA — The Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center has put out a call for public donations of personal protective equipment.
Administrator Ike Bogosian said the center has been proactive in taking an aggressive approach to acquire personal protective equipment supplies to care for the residents. But, his concern is how long the coronavirus will linger.
“Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center is taking advantage of every opportunity to safely conserve PPE. Even with these measures, we need more supplies as soon as possible to continue to care for our residents safely and keep our staff safe. My concern is a week from now, I don’t know what the future is going to hold for our supply chain. I’m trying to be proactive and get in items that I can store to use kind of as a last resort,” he said.
“I’ve been assured by our corporate office that supplies are coming. So far they have. They have provided excellent support. I could not be happier with the support they’ve given us,” Mr. Bogosian said. “I have every emergency and contingency plan in place, ready to go. We’re ready for this. I’m confident of our ability to handle it. I just can’t rest.”
He said he’s concerned because of the need everywhere for the equipment.
“I’m just concerned because everyone is fighting for the same thing. Every hospital, every nursing home they’re all fighting for the same personal protective equipment,” he said.
And it’s not just locally, according to Mr. Bogosian.
“It’s not like it’s isolated for one region. The whole world is fighting for the same things, which presents a huge problem. I’m just anticipating that there may be supply chain interruptions. I hope there isn’t, but I have to plan. We’re just trying to be proactive,” he said.
They’re specifically looking for N95 masks, surgical or procedure masks, exam gloves, surgical gowns, medical face shields and alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
“Full boxes of supplies are preferable, but partial boxes or individual donations are acceptable as long as the supplies are clean,” Mr. Bogosian said.
For more information, contact Mr. Bogosian at 315-769-2494.
