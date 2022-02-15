MASSENA — East Massena residents are being asked to attend today’s Massena Town Board meeting to show their opposition to a plan that would allow cryptocurrency shipping containers to be placed at the intersection of Massena Center Road and Route 131.
Town officials are holding a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. in the Massena Town Hall to consider extending a moratorium on new cryptocurrency mining operations in the town. The current moratorium expires Feb. 28. The board’s regular monthly meeting will follow the hearing.
Residents have circulated a petition addressed to Massena Town Supervisor Susan J. Bellor and town board members, opposing any rezoning that would allow the sea boxes to be placed at the intersection.
The petitioners wrote that they “strongly oppose any changes or attempts to rezone or place any type of trailers on the property.”
“This property is zoned Residential Agricultural and borders on residential properties in a quiet residential neighborhood,” they wrote. “The sea box shipping containers are VERY noisy and unsightly and do NOT belong in a residential neighborhood.”
The residents said the parcel of land is currently owned by Block Scheme LLC, a data mining company that’s registered to an address in Palo Alto, Calif. It was founded by Sergey Karpenko.
Block Scheme LLC had purchased the former Seaway Mini Mart property for $280,000 last year and had already been authorized to operate at that location before the moratorium was first established. Companies that are already established are grandfathered in under the moratorium.
The last public hearing, which extended the moratorium until Feb. 28, was held in November. During the meeting, Mr. Karpenko shared concerns with board members about the company’s plans and how they would be impacted by the moratorium.
Mr. Karpenko said that the company wants to tear down a building that’s on the site and build a new structure that would include sea boxes. He argued that because the Block Scheme operation is already established, the renovation with sea boxes should also be grandfathered in.
However, members of the town board at the time said the law that’s eventually put into place will specifically address the shipping containers so that town properties don’t look run down.
Although Mr. Karpenko said the company could install a fence with a facade around the site to make the site look more aesthetically pleasing, Town Attorney Eric J. Gustafson said the regulations would specify that the sea boxes could not be used in future projects because they’re not compatible with what town officials want to see on properties.
During the November public hearing, then-Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy said any change to what had already been approved for the company would need to go back through the town Planning Board.
“I’m not sure if you are here to expect something from us,” Mr. O’Shaughnessy told Mr. Karpenko. “What are you looking for?”
“I would ask you not to place a moratorium on the existing site which has already been approved for this type of site,” Mr. Karpenko said.
“Again, I hate to throw it back on the Planning Board,” Mr. O’Shaughnessy said, “but they’re the ones that would make that determination if these changes need to be reviewed or if the site was approved beforehand. I do have to tell you, this is the sort of thing that we’re trying to avoid. We don’t want sea boxes or trailers sitting out on a pad somewhere in the town of Massena.”
He said the concern is that the new site plan for Block Chain is “significantly different.”
“It’s not the same as the original site plan that was submitted and approved two years ago,” Mr. O’Shaughnessy said.
During January’s meeting, town Planning Board members Vance T. Fleury and Shawn K. Burke shared their concerns about changes to the location, citing increased levels of noise and traffic in the area that shares boundaries with residential properties.
Town officials first started discussing a potential moratorium in July 2018 because town regulations did not address cryptocurrency mining operations, and they needed time to get regulations in place. Sea boxes and trailers were among the concerns when the board placed its first moratorium on any future operations, and they have continued to extend the moratorium.
