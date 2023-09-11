Massena Rite Aid closing its doors on Sept. 20

MASSENA — The lone drug store in downtown Massena will be closing its doors on Sept. 20.
MASSENA — The lone drug store in downtown Massena will be closing its doors on Sept. 20.
Company officials confirmed Monday that the Rite Aid store, 87 Main St., will be closing with the last day of business on Sept. 20.
“Customers can then pick up their prescriptions at Walgreens at 303 Main St.,” they said in an email.
They said that, like all retail businesses, they review their locations regularly “to ensure we are meeting the needs of our customers, communities and overall business.”
“A decision to close a store is one we take very seriously and is based on a variety of factors including business strategy, lease and rent considerations, local business conditions and viability, and store performance. We review every neighborhood to ensure our customers will have access to health services, be it at Rite Aid or a nearby pharmacy, and we work to seamlessly transfer their prescriptions so there is no disruption of services. We also strive to transfer associates to other Rite Aid locations where possible,” company officials said.
Mayor Gregory M. Paquin said they would work with the St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency to find another tenant for the building.
“This is unfortunate news for sure. Rite-Aid had been an intricate part of the downtown area for quite some time. It is a prime location and it is a great building. We will work with the SLCIDA to try and market this building for a new business. It is my hope that the building would not stay vacant for long,” he said.
The store, located on the corner of Main and East Orvis streets, opened is doors in May 1998. To make way for the new store, two of the largest buildings on the site, an old Texaco station and former Frederick’s sports complex, had been reduced to rubble. Two buildings adjacent to the site on Glenn Street, one formerly occupied by the accounting firm of Whalen, Davey and Looney and the second by a hearing aid shop, were also demolished to make way for the new store.
At the time it opened, Rite Aid employed between 15 and 20 people and, in addition to selling some food items, the store offered copier and facsimile services, a one-hour photo developing shop and a drive-through prescription service.
The 11,200-square-foot, $1.5 million building was the first drug store in downtown Massena since Fay’s Corner Drug closed in 1995. Fay’s Corner Drug had opened its doors in 1990 before closing five years later.
Rite Aid’s closing will leave two remaining drug stores in Massena, Walgreens and Kinney Drugs, 300 Main St.
