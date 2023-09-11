Massena Rite Aid closing its doors on Sept. 20

The Massena Rite Aid store will close its doors the end of the business day Sept. 20. The store opened its doors in May 1998. Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — The lone drug store in downtown Massena will be closing its doors on Sept. 20.

Company officials confirmed Monday that the Rite Aid store, 87 Main St., will be closing with the last day of business on Sept. 20.

