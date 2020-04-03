MASSENA — Arconic operations in Massena will be temporarily idled starting Tuesday because of the continued increase of COVID-19 cases in the area. However, Alcoa facilities continue to operate.
“Beginning April 7, Massena Operations will temporarily idle its facilities so that its workforce can self-quarantine as a precaution in light of the relatively high number of positive COVID-19 cases in the area,” Arconic officials said in an emailed statement on Friday.
“There will be no operation as of Tuesday,” United Steelworkers Local 420-A President Mark Goodfellow said.
He said about 150 employees are affected.
“Employees that will be affected by the temporary shutdown will be applying for unemployment benefits,” Mr. Goodfellow said.
He said the temporary idling was “for the safety of the membership,” and operations were expected to resume on April 21.
Arconic was formed in 2016 in a split with Alcoa, creating two publicly traded companies — Alcoa Corp. and Arconic. Arconic Corporation announced on Wednesday that it had officially launched as a stand-alone company.
The separation of Arconic Inc. into two standalone companies — Arconic Corporation and Howmet Aerospace Inc. (the new name for Arconic Inc.) — took effect that day through a pro rata distribution by Arconic Inc. of 100 percent of the outstanding shares of the newly-formed Arconic Corporation.’’
Arconic Corporation, which is headquartered in Pittsburgh, “provides aluminum sheet, plate and extrusions, as well as innovative architectural products, that advance the ground transportation, aerospace, industrial, packaging and building and construction markets.”
Alcoa officials said all of the company’s bauxite mines, alumina refineries, aluminum smelters, casthouses and its rolling mill remain operational and with appropriate protocols in place to protect its workforce, suppliers, customers and communities.
Actions taken by the company include alternating shift patterns, social distancing, increased cleaning and disinfecting, remote work where practical and regular communication to their workforce regarding personal hygiene, including frequent handwashing.
Alcoa officials said they are also abiding by all appropriate public health and governmental regulations to help combat COVID-19.
“The situation caused by COVID-19 continues to evolve, and we will continue to adapt our approach, acting with speed and efficiency to protect our people and our business,” Alcoa President and Chief Executive Officer Roy Harvey said in a statement.
