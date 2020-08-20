MASSENA — The village of Massena has received less in fourth-quarter sales tax revenue than it had last year, but its total tax revenue for the fiscal year was still an increase from the previous year.
Treasurer Kevin Felt told village trustees on Tuesday that the fourth-quarter sales tax received from St. Lawrence County was $439,574. That’s a $30,991, or 6.59 percent decrease from the same period last year.
He had predicted during the board’s July meeting that the COVID-19 pandemic could have a negative impact on sales tax revenue.
With the latest figures, that brought the total tax revenue for the 2019-20 fiscal year to $1,924,474.
“This is an overall increase of $67,601, or 3.64 percent, from the amount received last year. In terms of the budget, we came in $24,474 over the budgeted amount of $1,900,000,” Mr. Felt said.
The city of Ogdensburg and St. Lawrence County are currently in negotiations over the sales tax distribution formula, and St. Lawrence County Legislator Rita Curran, R-Massena, was present at Tuesday’s Massena Village Board meeting and Wednesday’s Massena Town Council meeting to discuss the latest information.
Mayor Timmy J. Currier reiterated a point he has previously made — that the sales tax formula for the municipalities should be changed to benefit those with the largest population rather than highest assessed value.
He said too much emphasis has been placed on assessed value of property in a community. Fifty percent of the formula is based on assessed property value and 50 percent is based on population.
“To reiterate, the change to the formula will be welcomed by us if the emphasis is based on population. Communities that have a higher assessed value are getting a greater share of the sales tax. Communities with greater population should receive greater sales tax,” Mr. Currier said.
“I’m not trying to start World War III. I want to be clear. If there’s going to be a change in the formula, it should be weighted more to communities with a bigger population center. It should not have as much emphasis on assessed value. That’s my position,” he said.
