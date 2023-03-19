MASSENA — The Massena Salvation Army and Walmart are teaming up for a summer clothing giveaway that’s scheduled for noon to 3 p.m. April 1.
The clothing, ranging from newborn to adult sizes, both men and women, was donated by Walmart for the event at 178 Victory Road in Massena.
Emily LaShomb, program coordinator at the Salvation Army, said Emily Regan from Walmart is on the Salvation Army Advisory Board, and that led to the partnership. And, she said, there’s a variety of clothes to choose from as the warm weather beckons in the not-too-distant future.
“They donated a bunch of clothes. There’s like four pallets of all kinds of clothes, and they’re all new, right down to children and adult,” she said.
Those taking part in the one-day-only event must bring their own bags, and it will be a shopper’s paradise, but without the money.
“We’re going to have them all laid out on the table according to sizes,” Ms. LaShomb said.
No clothing donations will be accepted that day. Instead, any clothing donations can be dropped off at the Salvation Army’s Thrift Store, 210 N. Main St.
“You can drop donations off at the designated area Tuesday through Saturday from 10 (a.m.) to 4 (p.m.). They only accept two 30-gallon bags of clothes a day,” she said.
Ms. LaShomb said they’re hoping for a large turnout based on social media response.
“The amount of shares it’s gotten on Facebook is astounding, and we’ve definitely got a lot more traffic on our Facebook page,” she said. “Hopefully all the clothes will be gone that day.”
Those clothes that aren’t taken that day will be given to the Thrift Store.
