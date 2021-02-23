MASSENA — One contractor will handle two separate roofing projects this summer as part of the Massena Central School District’s $49.6 million capital project.
During a special meeting on Monday, Board of Education members awarded both contracts to A.W. Farrell & Son, Inc.
Three base bids had been received for the first contract — A.W. Farrell & Son, Inc. for $1,423,207, PTL Contracting Corp. for $1,572,500 and Titan Roofing for $1,792,000. No bids were received from Elmer W. Davis, Inc. and RSI Roofing Inc.
Four base bids were received for the second contract — A.W. Farrell & Son, Inc. for $947,207, Elmer W. Davis, Inc. for $1,389,000, RSI Roofing Inc. for $969,200 and Titan Roofing, Inc. for $1,366,000. PTL Contracting Corp. did not submit a bid.
The total for both contracts is $2,370,414.
“We had a very successful bid opening on the 11th,” Superintendent Patrick Brady said.
The previous contract that had been awarded to Elmer W. Davis, Inc. for $3,754,700 is being closed out after the contractor was unable to complete work this past summer. Because of manpower issues and rain delays, roofing work that was scheduled to be completed at Madison Elementary School had been pushed back to next summer.
For the latest bids, the project was split into two separate contracts.
“The reason we split the contracts once again is to make sure that we had crews in place for this coming summer’s work for the roofs because they need to be done simultaneously. Farrell was actually low on both contracts, so they won the bid for both of these roofing contracts, contract one and contract two,” Edward Bernhauer, an architect with the IBI Group, the district’s architectural firm, said.
James Francesconi, senior project manager for C&S Companies, the district’s construction management firm, said they had worked with A.W. Farrell and Son, Inc. in the past and had good results.
“But, as Ed mentioned, the concern was staffing,” he said.
He said they’ve received a commitment from the company that there will be a project manager in the office, a full-time on-site superintendent, two foremen and two separate crews.
One contract covers work at Nightengale Elementary School, Massena Central High School and J.W. Leary Junior High School.
“Most of that is Nightengale because that’s a complete tear-off and redo of theirs, and some smaller work at the high school and Leary,” Mr. Brady said.
The second contract covers roof replacement at Jefferson and Madison elementary schools.
“Jefferson is just basically what would have been a couple of punch list items. Mostly, this is a complete tear-off of the Madison roof. It’s a much lower contract, largely in part because we already had the materials to do the work at Madison that were purchased by the previous roofing contractor,” he said.
A resolution passed by the board authorizes the use of a single contract or multiple contracts.
“We have a request from A.W. Farrell to combine them into a single contact even though they will have two separate crews. We’re still exploring that a bit with our attorney. For the sake of time, the attorney gave us a resolution that said the Board of Education authorizes the use of a single contract or would combine those two together because the next step would be signing a contract with A.W. Farrell for this work,” Mr. Brady said.
Board member Kevin Perretta questioned having one contract versus two.
“You’re talking about how they’re promising to have two separate crews. Does having two separate contracts guarantee having two separate crews simultaneously, or does the one contract provide us any guarantee of the two separate crews working simultaneously,” he asked.
Mr. Bernhauer said they’ve told A.W. Farrell & Son, Inc. that the only way they would do one contract was if there was a provision in it that they must maintain two crews.
He said the advantage for both the contractor and school was less paperwork. In order to get paid, the contractor is required to itemize what they’re requesting for payment, what work justifies the payment, and all of the wage rates for individuals who worked during that time period.
“For that paid application, they can be hundreds of pages long. By doing two contracts, they would have to double that every month. Every month they would have to submit one for each contract. By combining it together, they only have to do one pay application,” he said.
“The idea is writing in the terms that we require for staffing into the executed contract,” Mr. Francesconi said.
