MASSENA — A Massena Central School District building conditions survey conducted by the IBI Group, the district’s architectural firm, rated all of the buildings “unsatisfactory.” But that doesn’t mean their doors should be closed.
“All of the buildings are safe and all of the buildings currently have a certificate of occupancy in place so that it is safe for instruction,” Edward Bernhauer, an architect for the IBI Group told Board of Education members Monday night.
He presented the board with an itemized list of what was deemed unsatisfactory in each building. But, he said, they are already being addressed to allow the building rating to change to satisfactory.
“The (capital) project right now is taking care of those items that were deemed unsatisfactory,” Mr. Bernhauer said.
The unsatisfactory items at Jefferson Elementary School included paving, exterior steps, stairs and ramps, heat generating system, ventilation, air conditioning, pipping system, ductwork systems, control systems and kitchen hood systems.
Unsatisfactory items at Madison and Nightengale elementary schools included paving at Madison Elementary only, exterior steps, stairs and ramps, roofing, heat generating systems, ventilation, air conditioning, piping systems, ductwork systems, controls systems and kitchen hood systems.
“All of these again are included in the current project,” Mr. Bernhauer said.
Unsatisfactory items at the high school included structural floors, although he said there was no structural failure, heat generating systems, ventilation, air conditioning, piping systems, ductwork systems, kitchen hood systems, emergency generator and fire alarm.
At J.W. Leary Junior High School, unsatisfactory items included the chimney, vinyl asbestos tile, heat generating systems, ventilation, air conditioning, piping systems, ductwork systems, controls systems, kitchen hood systems and power panels.
Paving, heat generating systems, ventilation, air conditioning, piping systems, ductwork systems and controls systems were deemed unsatisfactory at the Central Administration Building. Three areas — paving, heat generating systems and ventilation — were deemed unsatisfactory at the Shared Transportation Facility.
The building condition survey also listed potential areas to be addressed in future capital projects. An estimated $604,800 of work would be done at Jefferson Elementary, an estimated $346,100 of work would be done at Madison Elementary, an estimated $288,300 of work would be done at Nightengale Elementary, an estimated $1,101,655 of work would be done at the high school, an estimated $405,400 of work would be done at the junior high, an estimated $168,280 of work would be done at the Central Administration Building, and an estimated $189,102 of work would be done at the Shared Transportation Facility.
Among the items that would be addressed were sanitary mains, walking trails, backstop fencing, corridor wood cubbies, drinking fountains to bottle fillers, stadium lights, paving, exterior bleachers, lockers, electrical panels and corridor wall finishes.
Mr. Bernhauer said the items they included in the 350-page building condition survey were currently in good shape, but were approaching the end of useful life span.
He said the five-year plan development still includes meeting with stakeholders to review programmatic needs, meeting with the Facilities Committee to prioritize the identified scope items, and planning capital improvements over the next five-year cycle.
Mr. Bernhauer also provided the latest update on the current three-phase $49.6 million capital project that started last year. Roof work is has restarted and they expect playgrounds, roofing and remaining sitework from phase one to be done this summer. Bids for phase two of the project, which will be done this summer, are due on Thursday.
“Phase two is on the street. We seem to have quite a bit of interest,” he said.
Planning continues for phase three, which will be done in the summer 2022 and is scheduled to be submitted to the state Education Department in May for review and approval. Mr. Bernhauer said they anticipate going out for bids for phase three in the late summer or early fall.
