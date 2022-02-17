MASSENA — The Massena Town Board has extended the moratorium on cryptocurrency mining operations until April 30 after several people spoke out against them during a public hearing Wednesday night.
The previous moratorium was set to expire Feb. 28.
The meeting drew a full house that filled the board room, with speakers sharing concerns about issues such as noise, aesthetics and the impact on the environment.
Diane M. Major and her husband Anthony live in Massena Center, in close proximity to Block Scheme LLC. The company purchased the former Seaway Mini Mart property for $280,000 last year and had already been authorized to operate at that location before the moratorium was established. Companies that are already established are grandfathered in under the moratorium.
“How on earth do we have any history of our property on the corner being zoned commercial in the first place? I don’t believe it ever was,” Mrs. Major said. “The town board really shouldn’t have promised them any kind of business activity to be held on that property in the first place. I can tell you it borders residential houses. There’s all kinds of housing around there.”
She presented a petition with about 200 signatures that had been gathered in two days.
“So, basically we’re totally against this and they’re ugly. I don’t care if you put up a berm or a fence. That isn’t going to alleviate enough noise to shake a stick at and it certainly has to be maintained,” she said. “Since this company owned this property they aren’t really seeming to care about what it looks like.”
Steven J. Levac wondered if there had been any mention of building a foundation when the trailers were put on the site so they could be taxed.
“Or were they just allowed to put those trailers out there and go as they are? I’ve never been told otherwise one way or another by anybody in the town or the village,” he said.
Sergey Karpenko, founder of Block Scheme LLC, told board members during a November public hearing that he wanted to tear down a building that’s on the site and build a new structure that would include sea boxes.
“I live right next door to that. It’s not pretty. What does that do to the price of my property? What does it do to the people across the road from me? It’s going to deteriorate the price of my home substantially and I don’t want it there,” Mr. Levac said. “If these people are going to stay in the area, we ought to make them build a building and put these things in there.”
David W. Grant, a member of the Massena Town Planning Board, said he is in favor of extending the moratorium until proper regulations could be put in place.
“A lot of people will sit here critiquing how the units that are there now got to be there and who approved them. I will tell you that the town of Massena Planning Board approved them, but we had no regulations and no structure on how to prevent or suggest different methods of installing those units,” he said.
Vance T. Fleury, another member of the town Planning Board, pointed out the location of Block Scheme on a map and noted the area had been zoned neighborhood commercial when the business was approved.
“That’s why there was a convenience store. When the Planning Board looks at it, they look at what’s zoned here,” he said.
Mr. Fleury said he assumed that the regulations that would be drawn up would put additional language that the Planning Board could use in its reviews.
“That’s the whole idea of the moratorium, so we can develop the tools for the Planning Board to use to make sure that if we are going to have that type of development in the town of Massena, that the Planning Board has the appropriate tools to make sure that it’s done right and reflects our community’s values,” Town Attorney Eric J. Gustafson said.
Joseph D. Gray wondered if the moratorium could be made permanent because he didn’t see any benefit to Massena if a “pseudo-industry” came to the town. But Mr. Gustafson said he wasn’t sure.
“There are certain types of uses that municipalities can prohibit with this particular type of use. I think we’ve got to tread carefully in order to make sure we’re not including certain types of computer uses that would be something we all want,” Mr. Gustafson said. “The law looks way more favorably on short-term moratoriums for purposes of developing regulations than it does on permanent ones.”
Another speaker shared his concerns about carbon dioxide emissions from cryptocurrency operations and their impact on the environment.
“Cryptocurrency is one of the leading producers of CO2 emissions and it’s ruining our environment. You need to look at what this is going to do for your kids,” he said, suggesting that the state place a three-year moratorium on cryptocurrency mining to allow the Department of Environmental Conservation time to study its impact on the environment.
Francis J. Carvel was also in favor of extending the moratorium, and said his concern is what would happen with the computers when they are no longer usable.
“Sooner or later they’re going to be junk,” he said. “You have to be sure that these companies, if they do get a chance to come here — I don’t want to see them here myself — but, if they do get a chance, you’re going to protect yourself down the road,” Mr. Carvel said. “I don’t care if it’s Bitcoin or solar panels, someday those things are going to be toxic waste. You have to make sure there’s a bond or something, put money in escrow that will stay there until that company has cleaned up that property.”
Daniel C. Ramsey, an attorney with Snider and Smith LLP, said he favors an extension, but asked the board to be careful in limiting operations that want to come to Massena. At the hearing, he was representing Mission Peak Computing, which recently purchased a piece of property on Haverstock Road and is seeking a zoning change.
“My client is not engaged in cryptocurrency mining. The proposed use of the site is for a high-capacity computing data center, not crypto,” Mr. Ramsey said. “It’s not necessarily the merits of whether or not crypto should be allowed. There’s a lot of public outcry here. But, today’s proceeding and today’s public hearing is really whether or not the moratorium should be extended. My client’s position is that it absolutely should be extended in the short term.”
He said the computing company had retained the services of Brooks Washburn, “a well-respected architectural firm in the area,” and wanted to ensure it was “doing the right things and creating the right aesthetics or other building considerations that are aligned with the statutes the town creates as a result of this.”
“The moratorium is very important in the short term so that the regulations can be set in stone, and potential legitimate business enterprises such as my client want to make sure they’re following the rules that the town board sets out. So, we are in full support of the moratorium,” Mr. Ramsey said. “We would ask that the regulations the town board comes up with proceed in a fashion that is thoughtful, but not extended to the point where it disincentivizes legitimate business interests from coming to this area. Not every person seeking to use cheap power in Massena is cut from the same cloth.”
Town Councilor Thomas C. Miller has been working with Councilor Debra A. Willer and Mr. Gustafson on a subcommittee to get the new law in place. He said they have talked about the concerns that were brought up during the public hearing.
“We are working hard on trying to get everything right. I’m in favor of extending the moratorium to (April 30), with the caveat that we can extend it again at that point,” he said. “I’m in favor of letting us continue to work so we do the right thing.”
