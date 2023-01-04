MASSENA — Tuesday’s public hearing to extend the town’s cryptocurrency mining moratorium drew only two written comments, one addressed to Town Supervisor Susan J. Bellor and a second addressed to the board by Debra A. Willer.

Mrs. Bellor said she received correspondence from a cryptocurrency operation that she did not identify. She said they requested that current cryptocurrency mining operations in the industrial zone, which wanted to expand its capacities and infrastructure, not be subject to the moratorium provided they stayed within the overall footprint of the already existing industrial site.

