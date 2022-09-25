MASSENA — If all goes according to plan, St. Lawrence County could have an integrated chamber of commerce at the start of the new year.
Benjamin R. Dixon, executive director of the county chamber, updated the Massena Town Board on those efforts during the board’s meeting on Wednesday.
Mr. Dixon said the concept of an integrated chamber of commerce has been under consideration for some time. It would merge the Massena, Canton and Ogdensburg chambers under the umbrella of the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce.
“It’s been several years that the idea that some of the local community chambers, such as Massena, Ogdensburg and Canton, might formally integrate with the St. Lawrence County Chamber to make one big united chamber,” he said.
Mr. Dixon said the concept focuses on several benefits that would be available under the integration.
“It comes down to scale and efficiency. We are at a point in our economy, in our world, that a local chamber is hard-pressed to be able to deliver on its mission when standing alone. There’s the amount of dues that can be collected from members versus what needs to be done in terms of staffing demands. This is a bit of a balancing act,” Mr. Dixon said.
He said that with integration and a legal merger, “it would provide efficiencies so that representation of chamber staff to individual communities could actually be increased in terms of delivering on the mission and providing programmatic outputs and activity.”
For instance, he said, integration would bring a back office and administrative staff that could handle the work that local chamber directors needed to handle.
“Things like payroll, insurance, the bookkeeping and the legal filings and all that stuff, which chews up way too much of their time. That time that is saved could then be put toward supporting the businesses, being boots on the ground, going through the doors of the businesses and saying, ‘Hey, how are things going? What do you need? How can we support you?’” he said. “That is one of the major drivers of this idea of a merged chamber entity is that you would have that extra capacity to do that.”
He said the combined chamber would have staff who would be dedicated to each community that participates in the integration.
“So, Ogdensburg would have one person represented strictly to Ogdensburg, one to Massena, one to Canton, and what they would do is work halftime for that community,” he said.
It might be a Massena-specific need, such as an event or business support service like training, he said. The staff representative would also bring a specialty that could be applied in the other halftime position with the county chamber and Massena, such as marketing and communications or business technical assistance.
“It could be any number of things,” Mr. Dixon said. “That’s the idea, that with a merged chamber situation like this, we would have the dedicated staff to be able to provide the community-specific boots-on-the ground programming that’s needed, along with the specialty that can be applied and benefit every business. That’s one of the big concepts there.”
The integration would also mean having one brand and one identity “so we could all be communicating and working together.” That could mean a combined calendar that would encompass activities from all community chambers “to make sure we’re not taking from each other and stepping on each other’s toes,” he said.
In planning the integration, representatives from local chambers formed an advisory committee and hired a consultant to perform a feasibility study.
“That was done and was shown to be quite feasible,” he said.
An audit was also performed at each chamber “to make sure that the integrated chamber at the end of this whole thing does not have any legal or financial risk in the portfolio.”
“That was done on each of the four chambers involved, and there was not any significant risk identified in that process,” Mr. Dixon said.
They have also hired the New York Council on Nonprofits on retainer.
“That is a group of attorneys that provide legal services to nonprofit entities across the state. We have them on retainer to help us with the legal process, the documentation and any kind of legal documents that need to be put together for the filings to the state, and to also work with us in the process of getting the appropriate votes and approvals from each of the chambers and members involved,” Mr. Dixon said.
“We’ll work with the attorneys to get the legal documents set up, including revised bylaws for the new chamber. At that point, we’ll also share the information sessions for the members of each chamber so that we can make sure all the members understand what it’s all about — why do this merger and what it means for Massena. Then, the members would have the opportunity to vote on that merger. At that point, the Massena Chamber board would have its own vote on a resolution to merge,” he said.
That would be the final step before filing the resolutions, revised bylaws and certificates of merger with the state.
“At that point, the merger would be complete,” he said.
Mr. Dixon said once the merger is complete, Massena would still have representation at the current Church Street location.
“We’d want to have office space right here in Massena so there’s that access and an actual physical connection with everyone, with all the business members that we have here in this community,” he said. “We think it’s a great opportunity for us to really be able to bring more to the table for Massena and the other communities of our great county.”
