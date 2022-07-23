James A. Murphy’s last day as full-time executive director of the Business Development Corporation in Massena was Friday. He will then be working on a per diem basis to wrap up any remaining projects. Christopher Lenney/ Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — The Massena Town Board has voted to eliminate all of its funding for the Business Development Corporation.

During Wednesday’s meeting, board members approved reducing the monetary amount given to the BDC to zero, which will be done through a budget amendment.

