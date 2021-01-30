MASSENA — The Massena Town Council has opted out of a state law that provides a 15-year property tax exemption for properties located in the state with renewable energy systems, including solar electric systems.
“Section 487 of the Real Property Tax Law, which is a New York state statute, generally exempts energy generation facilities” for taxes for 15 years, Town Attorney Eric Gustafson told board members. “Communities have an opportunity to opt out of the Section 487 of the Real Property Tax Law.”
“That was to give them an advantage to be able to cut costs,” Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy said. “The town can opt out of that if they so desire. The facility would have to pay the full assessed value. It’s good that the town would get taxes. The drawback is that nobody would develop.”
The state law notes that some local governments are opting out “so they can tax these multimillion-dollar projects and generate additional property tax revenue. However, these jurisdictions may find that they will not actually collect substantially more tax revenue from solar or other renewable energy systems because the systems may not be built if they are fully taxable.”
“Personally, I wouldn’t want to discourage next generation electricity generation,” Mr. O’Shaughnessy said.
However, there was an alternative if a town opted out. The town could negotiate a Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) agreement with the developer to obtain some tax revenue. A Payment In Lieu of Taxes is a payment made to compensate a government for some or all of the property tax revenue lost due to tax exempt ownership or use of real property.
According to the law, jurisdictions can’t choose to tax large systems and not small ones. So a jurisdiction that opts out to generate tax revenue from larger projects makes solar installations more expensive for homeowners and local businesses.
“They fall under the same rule,” Mr. O’Shaughnessy said. “We wouldn’t be seeking a PILOT with them.”
Owners and/or developers of all solar energy facilities and/or systems will be required to enter into a contract with the town for Payment In Lieu of Taxes. The owner or developer must provide written notification to the town of its intent to construct a solar energy system. Town officials will notify the owner or developer within 60 days of its intent to require a PILOT agreement, which can be in effect for no more than 15 years.
That would give town officials notice that a developer was planning to build in the town.
“That was a big concern of (Mr. Gustafson), that they would file something and we wouldn’t catch it,” Mr. O’Shaughnessy said.
The Town Council had already approved a new solar law, and they met last week to discuss Mr. Gustafson’s recommendations for amendments to the law. Among them:
“Add to Section C: (4) The Town of Massena shall not permit any exemption within its jurisdiction pursuant to § 487 of the Real Property Tax Law of the State of New York with respect to any energy system constructed or installed subsequent to the effective date hereof. The Town may, consistent with RPTL § 487, and other provisions of law and the implementing rules and regulations, enter into a payment in lieu of taxes agreement in respect of the installation of or improvements relating to any such facilities.”
However, they tabled any action until they could get more information during this week’s meeting.
