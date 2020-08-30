MASSENA — A member of the Massena Town Council says it doesn’t make much financial sense to have each department ordering a separate service for functions such as phone and internet.
Robert Elsner said they might “get a bigger bang for our buck” if services were bundled.
“It seems like each department is going down a different pathway in terms of securing their own services,” he said.
For example, he said, “The library does their own thing and it’s taxpayer money.”
Mr. Elsner said it would be more advantageous to the town if they had one service provider for all departments. He said they could tailor their services specific to the department’s environment.
“Internet is internet. Why have four or five different contractors for the same services?” he said.
However, sometimes it wasn’t possible to bundle every department under one service provider. Deputy Supervisor Albert Nicola said, in some cases, departments have their own particular needs.
“One shoe doesn’t fit all,” he said.
Airport Manager Frank Diagostino said it’s been a challenge to find a provider for service at the airport.
“I spent three months just trying to get the internet at the airport. If you want to consolidate under one company, somebody is going to have to spend a lot of time organizing (the accounts),” he said.
“Right now we’ve been using dial-up,” Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy said.
Town council member Samuel D. Carbone Jr. said there could be other issues. For instance, he said the Massena Public Library has a separate branch located in Brasher Falls, in addition to their Massena facility.
“How would that work if it was all one bill?” he wondered.
He also noted that the Massena Electric Department is funded by its rate payers rather than taxpayers.
Still, Mr. O’Shaughnessy said it was “something that warrants further investigation.”
