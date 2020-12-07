MASSENA — Now that the Massena Town Council has officially thrown its support behind Boutique Air’s request to continue as the town’s Essential Air Service provider, they’re asking others to do the same.
Following a special meeting last week, Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy sent a letter of request to Michael F. Martin, U.S. Department of Transportation, reporting that board members were unanimous in selecting Boutique Air for another Essential Air Service contract at the Massena International Airport.
Boutique Air has been serving as the Essential Air Service provider at the Massena International Airport since mid-2017, and is hoping to continue beyond March 2021 when its contract expires.
“As the EAS program allows rural airports the ability to provide air service to a Medium or Large hub, the Massena Town Council has carefully made their decision to connect Massena with two large hubs rather than the small hub located in the city of Albany, NY. ... the Town Council voted unanimously to recommend Boutique Air as the Essential Air Service provider for Massena, NY,” Mr. O’Shaughnessy said in his letter to Mr. Martin
He said the board’s decision was “based on solid research and input from the community as well as listening to the presentations of three bidders” — Boutique Air, Cape Air and Southern Airways Express. He said Boutique Air was the lowest of the three bidders at $3,411,097 for year one and 3,479,319 for year two.
He shared his concern about the Cape Air proposal, which covers both Massena and Ogdensburg. Ogdensburg has recommended continuing service with SkyWest, which had been awarded Essential Air Service contracts for both Ogdensburg and Massena in 2019. But SkyWest officials later notified the Department of Transportation that it would not be able to provide service in Massena because the airport didn’t meet the minimum federal operating requirements for the airline’s CRJ200 regional jet.
“Noticing the fine print on the Cape Air proposal requires both Massena and Ogdensburg. The Massena town board does not see the benefit to anyone other than Cape Air. Our Airport and our town should not be hijacked by a process that should be independent,” Mr. O’Shaughnessy wrote.
“Also, as you may remember SkyWest had proposed the same scenario two years ago and the Massena International Airport was almost forced to take an unwanted proposal that would have raised our expenditures significantly, an external security force and other services at our airport are not budgeted, nor should tax payers have been subject to that possibility,” he added.
Councilor Samuel D. Carbone Jr. said using Cape Air as Massena’s Essential Air Service provider could mean a deficit for the airport.
“In my estimations with comparisons to previous years with Cape Air operating at Massena International Airport, our airport would have budget shortfalls of $200,000 to $300,000 if forced to utilize Cape Air for service,” he said.
Mr. Carbone shared a link and email address to send comments of support that would supplement the Massena Town Council’s endorsement.
He said comments can be made at wdt.me/nrdUbQ or by emailing michael.f.martin@dot.gov.
“Last week the Massena Town Board voted unanimously to keep our excellent service with the pressurized Pilatus P12. Boutique Airlines is also working closely with the Massena Town Board on some future projects that would be the next elevation in air travel for Massena,” he said.
Boutique Air currently provides three daily round-trip flights between Massena and Boston, although there has been discussion about dropping one of the Boston flights and replacing it with service to Baltimore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.