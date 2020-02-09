MASSENA — The Massena Town Council has contracted with NCC Systems to repair or replace its security equipment in town of Massena facilities.
The board also agreed to purchase a security computer from NCC Systems for the Massena Police Department.
Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy sent a copy of the NCC Systems contract proposal to board members.
“They’ll come and repair any of the equipment that we have for security. They’ll repair or replace anything that goes bad,” he said.
The repairs or replacement, however, will only be done during the day.
“I don’t know how important it is, but they talk about coming in during the daytime hours. I can’t imagine a scenario where we would need them at night,” Mr. O’Shaughnessy said.
Highway Superintendent Frank Diagostino, who also handles town security issues, said he didn’t anticipate they would be needed at night. He said if there’s an evening alarm issue, they always verify that the building is secure. If they can’t reset the alarm, they’ll put it into test mode and NCC Systems will send a representative out in the morning.
“If we don’t do that, my phone rings all night long,” he said. “There’s no sense in paying somebody in the middle of the night to try to fix it if the building is secure, there’s no fires and there’s nothing wrong.”
The contract approved by the board is for $7,000.
The board also authorized Mr. O’Shaughnessy to sign a quote from NCC Systems to purchase a security computer for the Massena Police Department at a cost not to exceed $1,450.
“This is for the computer which monitors a separate monitor down at the police department for the outside of the building and also around the court,” he said.
“If there’s a burglar alarm at the library, will they have access to get into those cameras. A camera is beneficial to see if something is going on there. If there was an alarm and somebody was inside, they can actually see who’s inside,” Council member Samuel D. Carbone Jr. said.
“The police are notified when we have an alarm,” Mr. Diagostino said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.