Massena town councilor says time is right for new businesses

MASSENA — A Massena Town Council member says people may be missing out on perfect business opportunities associated with Massena’s focus on fishing and other aspects of tourism.
The town has hosted the Bass Pro Shops/Cabela’s Big Bass Tour from July 28 to 30 and Toyota Series Northern Division from Aug. 10 to 12. The Phoenix Bass Fishing League — Northeast Division is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, followed by the Cashion Rods Tour on Sept. 30 and the eighth annual Big Bass Blowout on Oct. 7 and 8.
Councilor Adrian F. Taraska, who has been working with Donald R. Meissner, the town’s sports-fishing promotion director, told fellow board members that those tournaments represent opportunities for people who are looking to start or already own a businesses.
“Right now we have a certain kind of momentum … where this fishing is starting to pay off for the economics of the area,” he said. “We need to be able to be proactive and be able to do other types of businesses.”
More hotels for lodging visitors are among the possibilities, Taraska said.
“We are really in a major, major shortage for people to stay here. A lot of the bed and breakfasts have made a lot of money in this area and rentals made a lot of money. But, somebody is missing out on a huge opportunity. If we had the right hotel with the right person, they can make millions of dollars, and this is just the tip of the iceberg,” he said.
He suggested that people coming to the area for fishing and other tourist activities could start seeing different opportunities that were available “and using it to snowball their own venture.”
“I heard it from three or four people. These fishermen are coming up here and staying the whole summer. I don’t know if they’re renting or buying a place, but they’re actually doing fishing tours on the St. Lawrence River. So, that money is staying here. They’re making the money here and it stayed in the area,” Taraska said. “So, it’s important for us as a board, wherever we can, to get somebody to start investing back into Massena to try to get us back on the right path to being successful.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.