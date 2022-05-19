MASSENA — Village trustees expressed concern about the ever-increasing cost of new Department of Public Works dump trucks during Tuesday’s meeting.
Trustees had previously approved modifying the DPW’s 2021-22 budget to cover the cost of a dump truck by reducing the department’s snow removal contractual account by $600 and moving that to the snow removal equipment account.
During April’s meeting, the board had also modified the budget to cover a $9,600 surcharge added to two dump trucks that are currently on order. That included moving $4,800 each from four DPW accounts.
DPW Superintendent Marty G. Miller told trustees last month that he had been informed by a representative from Tracey Road and Equipment Sales “that with all that has transpired in the world the last couple years, they could not honor the purchase order amounts.”
“Tracey Road has increased the price of each truck by an amount of $4,800,” Mr. Miller said. Unfortunately, I don’t think this will be the end of these kind of requests. We have some very trying times ahead of us with product availability and skyrocketing prices.”
This week, trustees again agreed to modify the 2021-22 budget to cover a $12,000 additional surcharge added to the two dump trucks that are on order.
“This is on top of the $9,600 recently added,” Treasurer Kevin M. Felt said.
With the surcharges, that increased the total cost of one dump truck to $162,810 and the second dump truck to $182,811.
“This is the second increase, and no guarantee this is it,” Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire said.
“No guarantee,” Mr. Miller said.
“I just have one point. Are we going to say, ‘This is ridiculous. Honor your quote or your PO (purchase order)?” Mr. LeBire said.
He asked how badly the trucks need replacing.
“I can’t guarantee you that the trucks we have are going to last one year, two years, one day. You have some trucks with some serious frame deficiencies. It’s a safety issue,” Mr. Miller said, adding that the alternative to waiting for the vehicles is to request to back out of the purchases. “We have five different dealers that we deal with and they’re all in the same boat right now, and it’s going to get worse.”
Mr. LeBire said he understands one surcharge, “but, it’s almost like, ‘Oh, they said yes to this. They’ll say yes to another.’”
“By the time the trucks get here in December, if they’re here in December, there’s no guarantees that he’s not going to be knocking on the door again,” Mr. Miller said. “We’re at a point where if I could tell you tonight those trucks would last for one, two or three years until we get through this, I can’t.”
Mayor Gregory M. Paquin said he isn’t happy with the increases either.
“I hate to use the term price gouging, but boy, it sure does feel like that,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.