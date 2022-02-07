MASSENA — Massena’s village and town boards will hold three public hearings next week, including the third hearing on a cryptocurrency mining moratorium, during the town board’s Feb. 16 meeting.
The town’s 5:30 p.m. public hearing is to consider a local law extending the moratorium on cryptocurrency mining operations in the town. The current moratorium expires Feb. 28.
The last public hearing that extended the moratorium until Feb. 28 was held in November. During the meeting, a representative from Black Scheme LLC, a company already established in Massena, shared concerns with board members about plans the company had moving forward and how it would be impacted by the moratorium. Companies that are already established are grandfathered in under the moratorium.
A previous public hearing held in August had placed a 90-day moratorium on future operations until last November. That public hearing drew concerns from two already established companies, Mission Peak Computing and North Country Data Center.
The concern by town officials when they began discussing a potential moratorium in July 2018 was that town regulations did not address cryptocurrency mining operations, and they needed time to get regulations in place. Since then, they have continued to extend the moratorium until the proper language can be drafted.
The Massena Planning Board had already approved the site plan and special use permit for North Country Data Center, which set up its operation at the former Alcoa East plant, because the operation fell within guidelines that were part of the code.
Massena village trustees have scheduled two public hearings for their meeting next Tuesday. The first hearing at 5:30 p.m. is to consider amending the tax exemption. If approved, it would raise the maximum income eligibility level for qualified property owned by people with disabilities who meet the requirements of the New York State Real Property Tax Law.
For the basic exemption, the law allows each county, city, town, village or school district to set the maximum income limit at any figure between $3,000 and $29,000. Localities have the further option of giving exemptions of less than 50% to those with qualifying disabilities whose incomes are more than $29,000.
During their January meeting, trustees approved changing the maximum income for seniors who are least 65 years old from $21,000 to $29,000 to qualify for a 50% property tax exemption on real property in the village.
Trustees will also take comments on the village’s 2019 Public Facilities grant funded in 2019 through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program in the amount of $400,000.
The Community Development Block Grant program is administered by the New York state Office of Community Renewal, and provides resources to eligible local governments for housing, economic development, public facilities, public infrastructure and planning activities, with the principal purpose of benefitting low/moderate income persons.
The public hearing will provide further information about the progress of the ongoing CDBG project, and comments related to the effectiveness of administration of the project will be received.
